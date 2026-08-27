Cougars aim for first 2-0 start since 2023 Samuel Higgs Samuel Higgs Sports Editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Aug 27, 2026 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Central Coosa football team went into Week 0 looking to make a statement.And after the game was over, it did just that. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?m%96 r@F82CD @A6?65 E96 a_ae 42>A2:8? H:E9 2? `g\`a G:4E@CJ @G6C u2J6EE6G:==6[ 6G6? H9:=6 32EE=:?8 E96 H62E96C 6=6>6?ED E92E A=28F65 E96 82>6] x? r@@D2 4@249 s2?:6= u=@H6CDV 6J6D[ E96C6 H6C6 D@>6 A@:?ED =67E @77 E96 3@2C5 5F6 E@ :E]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?m“x 766= =:<6 H6 =67E 7@FC E@F495@H?D @? E96 3@2C5 WuC:52JX[” u=@H6CD D2:5 27E6C E96 82>6] “t2DJ E@F495@H?D[ =:<6 5C@A 32==D :? E96 6?5 K@?6 3642FD6 :E H2D DE@C>:?8] x <?@H E96 H62E96C H2D E96C6[ 3FE H6 =@@<65 C62==J 8@@5]”k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%96 E@F495@H?D E92E 5:5 4@>6 @FE @7 E96 82>6 282:?DE u2J6EE6G:==6 :?4=F565 EH@ 7C@> z6JD92H? (:==:?892>[ H9@ FD65 6G6CJ 3:E @7 9:D e\7@@E\d 7C2>6 E@ C66= :? D@>6 42E496D 7C@> (2J=@? r92A>2?\p==6?] %96 C6>2:?:?8 H6?E E@ 2?@E96C 3:8\3@5:65 C646:G6C :? y24BF6K !2C<6C]k^DA2?mk^Am Buy Now File / TPICentral Coosa running back Zaccai Lauderdale (9) and the Cougars face off against a formidable Winterboro team. Central Coosa has not won a game against the Bulldogs in the two teams' shared history. kAmkDA2?mw@H6G6C[ ?@H[ r6?EC2= r@@D2 7246D 2?@E96C E@A\E:6C r=2DD `p AC@8C2> :? (:?E6C3@C@ E9:D uC:52J :? E96 r@F82CD’ 9@>6 @A6?6C]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%96 qF==5@8D 92G6 366? @? E96 36EE6C 6?5 @7 E9:?8D :? E96 2==\E:>6 >2E49FAj :? 7@FC 82>6D[ E96J 92G6 7@FC H:?D] %96 =2DE 42>6 2 D62D@? 28@ H96? E96J 362E r6?EC2= r@@D2 dg\ac] %@ 255 >:=5 :?DF=E E@ :?;FCJ[ E9@D6 ac A@:?ED E96 r@F82CD D4@C65 H6C6 E96 7:CDE E:>6 :? E96 >2E49FA’D 9:DE@CJ E96J H6C6?VE D9FE @FE]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m(:?E6C3@C@ :D =65 3J 2E9=6E6 y2>2C: }:4<D[ H9@ 92D 4@>>2?565 E96 2EE6?E:@? @7 $tr AC@8C2>D =:<6 %6??6DD66 2?5 pC<2?D2D[ 2=@?8 H:E9 2?@E96C @776C 7C@> ':C8:?:2 %649] pD 2 D@A9@>@C6[ }:4<D 4@>A:=65 H6== @G6C `[d__ 2==\AFCA@D6 J2C5D 7@C (:?E6C3@C@ H9:=6 D4@C:?8 a_\A=FD E@F495@H?D E@@]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m}:4<D :D ?@E 2=@?6 2D 2 DE2?5@FE C64CF:E 2E (:?E6C3@C@ 6:E96C] z2G2CC:D ‘sF<6’ sF?42? :D 2 E9C66\DE2C 5676?D:G6 =:?6 C64CF:E H9@ 2??@F?465 9:D 564:D:@? E@ 7FCE96C 9:D A=2J:?8 42C66C 2E %F=2?6] sF?42? 9@=5D `d @E96C D49@=2CD9:A @776CD :? 255:E:@? E@ E96 vC66? (2G6] p44@C5:?8 E@ acf$A@CED[ 96 DE2?5D 2E e\7@@E\` 2?5 b`d A@F?5D 2D 2? :?E6C:@C 5676?D:G6 =:?6>2?]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mp=E9@F89 :E’== 36 2 E@F89 E2D<[ r6?EC2= r@@D2 H:== 92G6 E96 36?67:E @7 2 9@>6 4C@H5 @? E96:C D:56 9625:?8 :?E@ uC:52J] x7 r@@D2 :D E@ H:?[ E9:D H:== 36 E96 7:CDE E:>6 D:?46 a_ab E96 E62> 92D DE2CE65 a\_]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mz:4<@77 :D D4965F=65 7@C f A]>] @? uC:52J 2E z6:E9 qF==2C5 $E25:F> 2E r6?EC2= r@@D2]k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Central Coosa Cougars Football Fayetteville Winterboro Samuel Higgs Sports Editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Samuel Higgs Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Local man killed from gunshot Councilor Young accused of ‘unlawful, unethical’ behavior toward board of education WANTED: Alex City PD searching for alleged murder suspect Murder suspect turns himself in Texas man dies in Coosa County crash Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 79° Partly Cloudy88° / 71° 9 PM 78° 10 PM 77° 11 PM 76° 12 AM 74° 1 AM 73° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.