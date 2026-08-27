The Central Coosa football team went into Week 0 looking to make a statement.

And after the game was over, it did just that.

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Central Coosa running back Zaccai Lauderdale (9) and the Cougars face off against a formidable Winterboro team. Central Coosa has not won a game against the Bulldogs in the two teams' shared history. 