Editorial Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data. OUR VIEW: Remember our fallen heroes May 24, 2026 May 24, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This coming Monday the country will be observing Memorial Day — a federal holiday recognizing those who died while serving in the military. Nationally, America tends to be very active on Veterans Day, but with Memorial Day beginning around summer vacation, this is one observance day that can be left in the dust. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmp?5 H6 ?665 E@ 5@ 36EE6C] k^AmkAm|6>@C:2= s2J 42? 36 2 52J @7 82E96C:?8 H:E9 =@G65 @?6D[ 7C@> qq"D E@ 36249 G242E:@?D E@ 9@FCD 2E E96 A@@=[ 3FE H6 2=D@ >FDE E2<6 E:>6 7@C C67=64E:@?] xE’D >@C6 E92? ;FDE 2?@E96C 52J 2?5 :E’D >@C6 E92? ;FDE 2 52J @77] xE’D 2 52J @7 C6>6>3C2?46] k^Am kAmpD #@?2=5 #682? D2:5 :? `hga @G6C=@@<:?8 E96 pC=:?8E@? }2E:@?2= r6>6E6CJi “~FC 7:CDE @3=:82E:@? E@ E96> 2?5 @FCD6=G6D :D A=2:? 6?@F89i E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D 2?5 E96 7C665@> 7@C H9:49 :E DE2?5D[ E96 7C665@> ,7@C. H9:49 E96J 5:65[ >FDE 6?5FC6 2?5 AC@DA6C] %96:C =:G6D C6>:?5 FD E92E 7C665@> :D ?@E 3@F89E 4962A=J] xE 92D 2 4@DE] xE :>A@D6D 2 3FC56?] p?5 ;FDE 2D E96J H9@> H6 4@>>6>@C2E6 H6C6 H:==:?8 E@ D24C:7:46[ D@ E@@ >FDE H6 — :? 2 =6DD 7:?2=[ =6DD 96C@:4 H2J — 36 H:==:?8 E@ 8:G6 @7 @FCD6=G6D]”k^AmkAm(6 2E %2==2A@@D2 !F3=:D96CD x?4] 6?4@FC286 @FC 76==@H 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD E@ E2<6 D@>6 E:>6 E@ C6>6>36C E96 =:G6D =@DE H9:=6 D6CG:?8 E9:D 4@F?ECJ]k^AmkAm$E2CE:?8 2E h 2]>] E92E >@C?:?8[ p>6C:42? {68:@? !@DE `cb H:== 92G6 2 |6>@C:2= s2J HC62E9 =2J:?8 2E E96 %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ r@FCE9@FD6] q:== }:49@=2D '6E6C2?D w@>6 H:== 9@DE 2 |6>@C:2= s2J r6=63C2E:@? 2E `_ 2]>] k^AmkAm#682C5=6DD @7 J@FC D4965F=6 @C H96C6 J@F >:89E 36[ E2<6 2 76H >@>6?ED E@ C6>6>36C @FC 72==6? 96C@6D 2?5 E92?< E96> 7@C E96 7C665@>D 7@C H9:49 E96J 7@F89E]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Reeltown graduate killed in Wetumpka crash Alex City man arrested for trafficking marijuana 1 killed, 1 injured in motorcycle crash Parent addresses TCBOE regarding HBS sports team Carleton wins election, District 4 heads to runoff Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 73° Rain Shower74° / 71° 10 AM 74° 11 AM 75° 12 PM 75° 1 PM 75° 2 PM 75° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.