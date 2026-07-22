In Mason County, Michigan, a resident who suspects the plow skipped their street can type the address into a public map and read back the hour a truck last came through. On the map, the streets are shaded by how recently each was last plowed. The page updates every 15 minutes through a storm. For most of the history of county snow removal, that question had no such answer. Whether a given road got cleared, and when, came down to a superintendent's binder of route sheets and whatever the driver on shift could remember, and on a contested call neither the resident nor the road commission came away convinced of much. What changed is that the plow truck now keeps its own record. The automatic vehicle location units bolted into the cab log the truck's position and speed as it works, and a class of winter argument that nobody could ever really win now resolves off a screen.
Michigan road agencies have been installing them for a decade. Roughly 40 trucks in Saginaw County carryautomatic vehicle location equipment. At 6 in the morning, with the storm still on the radar, residents there check the locator from bed. The state has gone the furthest of all. On 340 state maintenance vehicles, theMichigan Department of Transportationtied AVL and GPS units into a weather decision system. The agency spends about 30 million dollars on salt in an average winter and creditsthe system with a 2.2 percent gain in efficiency, enough to save more than half a million dollars a year.