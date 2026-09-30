Featured COMING HOME Butter & Grit return to roots with homecoming show Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Laurel Taylor, left, and Luke Michael, right, of Butter & Grit speak with a fan Saturday morning at Restoration 49 in Tallassee as Taylor returned home for a homecoming show. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 It was a night that won’t be forgotten as Laurel Taunton Taylor brought Butter & Grit to the Mt. Vernon Performing Arts Center Stage Saturday night.It's a place that is special to Taylor who was in the music programs at Tallassee schools, bringing her guitar to school most days. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“%9:D A=246 H2D 24C@DD E96 C@25 7C@> D49@@=[” %2J=@C D2:5] “x H2=<65 3J :E D@ >2?J E:>6D H9:=6 :E H2D 4=@D65] x 5C62>65 @7 A=2J:?8 DE286D 2?5 92G6] qFE E9:D @?6 >62?D D@ >F49 E@ >6] %96C6 :D D@>6E9:?8 DA64:2= 23@FE A=2J:?8 :? 2 A=246 2?5 7@C A6@A=6 H9@ H6C6 A2CE @7 =:76 8C@H:?8 FA]”k^AmkAm%2J=@C 8C25F2E65 7C@> %2==2DD66 w:89 $49@@= :? a_`a 2?5 D@@? =67E 7@C }2D9G:==6] p=@?8 E96 H2J D96 H2D :? p>6C:42? x5@= 2?5 :? 2 D@?8HC:E6CD D6C:6D H:E9 ~9:@ ?2E:G6 {F<6 |:4926=] %96J 7@C>65 qFEE6C U2>Aj vC:E H:E9 %2J=@C 36:?8 vC:E]k^AmkAm%9:D A2DE DF>>6C E96J >256 E96 ;@FC?6J 324< E@ E6=6G:D:@? H:E9 p>6C:42’D v@E %2=6?E 2?5 >256 :E E@ E96 BF2CE6C 7:?2=D 62C=:6C E9:D >@?E9] q67@C6 7:=>:?8 DE2CE65 7@C pv%[ qFEE6C U2>Aj vC:E D6E FA 2 9@>64@>:?8 D9@H 2E |E] '6C?@?]k^AmkAm“%9:D :D DFCC62=[” %2J=@C D2:5] “%2==2DD66 92D 8C@H?] %96J 6G6? 92G6 2 5:8:E2= 3:==3@2C5]”k^AmkAmqFEE6C U2>Aj vC:E 42>6 E@ E@H? 62C=J] %96J D2?8 E96 ?2E:@?2= 2?E96> 7@C E96 %2==2DD66 w:89 $49@@= 7@@E32== 82>6 uC:52J ?:89E] |6E =@42=D 2E #6DE@C2E:@? ch $2EFC52J >@C?:?8 2?5 96=5 2 DA64:2= 24@FDE:4 D6E 7@C 'x!D $2EFC52J 367@C6 E96 >2:? 4@?46CE =2E6C]k^AmkAm%96 %2==2DD66 A6C7@C>2?46 H2D 7@C =@42=D[ 3FE qFEE6C U2>Aj vC:E 92G6 E96:C @H? C@25:6D] p 72>:=J 7C@> x==:?@:D >256 E96 EC6< E@ %2==2DD66 7@C E96 H66<6?5]k^AmkAm“(6 92G6 366? 7@==@H:?8 96C D:?46 D96 H2D @? x5@=[” E96J D2:5]k^AmkAm%2J=@C D2:5 2?@E96C 72>:=J 7C@> |:??6D@E2 7@==@HD E96>]k^AmkAm“%96J 5C@G6 E@ }2D9G:==6 E@ D66 FD A=2J 2E E96 ~ACJ[” %2J=@C D2:5] “%92E A6C7@C>2?46 8@E 42?46==65 3FE H6 DE:== >6E FA H:E9 E96>]”k^AmkAmqFEE6C U2>Aj vC:E H:== A6C7@C> 2E E96 ~ACJ @? uC:52J] qFE 7:CDE H2D |E] '6C?@?]k^AmkAm“%9:D A=246 :D D@ DA64:2=[” %2J=@C D2:5] “xE >62?D D@ >F49 E@ 36 23=6 E@ 4@>6 324< 2?5 A=2J 96C6]” k^AmkAm%2==2DD66 |2J@C y@6J (:8:?E@? >256 2 DA64:2= AC6D6?E2E:@? E@ %2J=@C $2EFC52J ?:89E]k^AmkAm“x 5:5 :E J’2==] x 8@E E96 <6JD E@ E96 4:EJ[” %2J=@C D2:5] “(6’C6 8C2E67F= J@F 82G6 FD 2 ?:89E H6 H:== ECF=J ?6G6C 7@C86E]”k^AmkAmqFEE6C U2>Aj vC:E’D ?6IE =@42= A6C7@C>2?46 H:== 36 2E E96 p=232>2 }2E:@?2= u2:C @? ~4E] `f]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Butter And Grit Music Mt Vernon Theater Homecoming Laurel Taylor Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular Wife charged with murder of husband Downtown Tallassee beginning to see a rebirth Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27 State academy opens door to more tech training for area students COMING HOME Butter & Grit return to roots with homecoming show Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 77° 77° / 71° 4 PM 77° 5 PM 77° 6 PM 77° 7 PM 73° 8 PM 71° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.