Cliff Williams / TPI Laurel Taylor, left, and Luke Michael, right, of Butter & Grit speak with a fan Saturday morning at Restoration 49 in Tallassee as Taylor returned home for a homecoming show.
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Cliff Williams / TPI Laurel Taylor, left, and Luke Michael, right, of Butter & Grit speak with a fan Saturday morning at Restoration 49 in Tallassee as Taylor returned home for a homecoming show.

It was a night that won’t be forgotten as Laurel Taunton Taylor brought Butter & Grit to the Mt. Vernon Performing Arts Center Stage Saturday night.

It's a place that is special to Taylor who was in the music programs at Tallassee schools, bringing her guitar to school most days.

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