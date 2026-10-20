Holiday cleanout on tap for county TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Oct 20, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After pulling out those dusty bins full of holiday decorations, there are always some that just need to go. When there’s just no more life in them, they probably need to be trashed.This month is a perfect time to get rid of those decorations and even clean up the guest room for holiday company. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmuC@> ~4E] ae\}@G] c[ %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ’D %9C@H pH2J s2JD H:== 92G6 :ED 5F>ADE6CD =@42E65 2C@F?5 E96 4@F?EJ 7@C =2C86C 9@FD69@=5 :E6>D E92E ;FDE 5@?’E 7:E :? 2 EC2D9 C646AE24=6]k^AmkAm|@DE @7 E96 =@42E:@?D 2C6 E96 D2>6 2D %9C@H pH2J s2JD A2DE[ 3FE E96C6 :D 2 ?6H 255:E:@?]k^AmkAmuC@> ~4E] ae\af[ E96 }6H $:E6 2C62 42? FD6 E96 5F>ADE6CD =@42E65 2E E96 @=5 }6H $:E6 $49@@= @? w:89H2J aa] x? r2>A w:==[ C6D:56?ED 42? FD6 E96 5F>ADE6C 2E E96 E@H? 92==]k^AmkAm%96 %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ p8C:3FD:?6DD r6?E6C :D E96 ?6H=J 25565 =@42E:@?] sF>ADE6CD H:== 36 =@42E65 E96C6 ~4E] ag\ah] %96C6 H:== 2=D@ 36 2 5F>ADE6C :? E96 $E:==H2E6CD 2C62 @? w:89H2J ch E9@D6 D2>6 52JD]k^AmkAmuC@> ~4E] b_\}@G] `[ p=6I r:EJ C6D:56?ED H:== 7:?5 5F>ADE6CD =@42E65 2E E96 %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ r@FCE9@FD6 p??6I 2E bhd {66 $E]k^AmkAmu:?2==J[ s256G:==6 C6D:56?ED 42? 7:?5 5F>ADE6CD }@G] c\d 2E E96 *@F?8’D u6CCJ #@25 2?5 |F==:82? #@25 :?E6CD64E:@?] %9@D6 D2>6 EH@ 52JD E96C6 H:== 36 2 5F>ADE6C =@42E65 2E E96 5@F3=6 3C:586D @? w:89H2J eb $@FE9]k^AmkAm%96 5F>ADE6CD 2C6 AC@G:565 3J E96 %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ r@>>:DD:@?] s6A6?5:?8 @? 4@F?EJ 6>A=@J66 H@C<=@25[ E96C6 >2J 2=D@ 36 D@>6@?6 @? D:E6 E@ 96=A F?=@25 962GJ @C =2C86 :E6>D]k^AmkAm!=62D6 ?@E6 E96C6 2C6 D6G6C2= EJA6D @7 :E6>D ?@E 2==@H65[ :?4=F5:?8 =:BF:5D DF49 2D A2:?E @C A6DE:4:56D 2?5 2AA=:2?46D H:E9 4@>AC6DD@CD DF49 2D 2:C 4@?5:E:@?6CD[ E:C6D[ %'D 2?5 4@>AFE6CD]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallapoosa County Throw Away Days Holiday Cleanout Dumpsters Community Cleanup Household Items Public Service TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Gunshots fired near Lake Martin Beach Club Jackson’s Gap makes major purchase Residents push for animal control answers Utility payment ordinance to be enforced JGPD and TCSO police reports Oct. 15 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 71° Sunny76° / 39° 6 PM 69° 7 PM 63° 8 PM 60° 9 PM 56° 10 PM 54° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.