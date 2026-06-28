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Cravings, FOMO and the Financial Diet

  • 2 min to read
Economics and finances. Pig trap. Budget crisis. Planning budget. Business problem. Limited or restricted. Piggy bank and measuring tape. Budget limit concept. Credit loan debt. Financial consulting
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Given that this month is the food edition of Lake Martin Living, I thought it would be fitting to weave together a comparison between what we put in our bodies and what we put in our portfolios. We all have our favorite comfort foods, just as many of us have our favorite “comfort” stocks. Typically, we crave foods with the most sugar and the highest calorie counts. In the short run, a cheat meal will not hurt us, but over the long term, a steady diet of junk food can cause serious health issues. Stocks operate under a similar psychology – the companies that are the most exciting and “delicious” right now might not be the healthiest choices for your long-term financial future.

The FOMO Diet

~ Lee Williams, CFP®, WMCP®  

  

Blalock Williams, LLC (Blalock Williams) is a registered investment advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Blalock Williams and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure.               

The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice and it should not be relied on as such. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security. It does not take into account any investor’s particular investment objectives, strategies, tax status or investment horizon. You should consult your attorney or tax advisor.              

The views expressed in this commentary are subject to change based on market and other conditions. These documents may contain certain statements that may be deemed forward looking statements. Please note that any such statements are not guarantees of any future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Any projections, market outlooks or estimates are based upon certain assumptions and should not be construed as indicative of actual events that will occur.              

All information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed. There is no representation or warranty as to the current accuracy, reliability or completeness of, nor liability for, decisions based on such information and it should not be relied on as such.

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