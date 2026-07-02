As one of the biggest milestones in American history arrives this weekend, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is expecting a surge of visitors to the Lake Martin area and officials want everyone to return home safely. 

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Sarah Chase / TPI ALEA marine patrol officers will increase presence on waterways to ensure a safe holiday weekend as the country celebrates 250 years of freedom.

During an ALEA press conference Wednesday, senior staff stressed the importance of boater and water safety during what they believe will be the busiest weekend in the state. ALEA public safety department director Jonathon Archer said the major focus of enforcement efforts will be its support of Operation Dry Water, which is an initiative focused on eliminating boating under the influence. He said boating under the influence is illegal in every state and ALEA will actively be enforcing the state’s BUI laws this weekend. 

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