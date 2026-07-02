As one of the biggest milestones in American history arrives this weekend, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is expecting a surge of visitors to the Lake Martin area and officials want everyone to return home safely.
During an ALEA press conference Wednesday, senior staff stressed the importance of boater and water safety during what they believe will be the busiest weekend in the state. ALEA public safety department director Jonathon Archer said the major focus of enforcement efforts will be its support of Operation Dry Water, which is an initiative focused on eliminating boating under the influence. He said boating under the influence is illegal in every state and ALEA will actively be enforcing the state’s BUI laws this weekend.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Autauga, Calhoun, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Marengo,
Montgomery, Talladega, and Tallapoosa Counties.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT Friday. For the
second Heat Advisory, from 7 AM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Autauga, Calhoun, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Marengo,
Montgomery, Talladega, and Tallapoosa Counties.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT Friday. For the
second Heat Advisory, from 7 AM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&