Jacey Leanna Ratliff, 21, of Goodwater, was arrested for chemical endangerment of a child after the birth of her baby.

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Ratliff

Ratliff’s baby, who was born July 22, 2025, tested positive for THC after bloodwork was done on July 30, 2025, according to court documents. Ratliff was arrested on June 27, 2026.