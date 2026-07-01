...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...Autauga, Calhoun, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Marengo,
Montgomery, Talladega, and Tallapoosa Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
430 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 31 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL ALABAMA
AUTAUGA BIBB BLOUNT
CALHOUN CHAMBERS CHEROKEE
CHILTON CLAY CLEBURNE
COOSA DALLAS ELMORE
ETOWAH FAYETTE GREENE
HALE JEFFERSON LAMAR
MARENGO MARION PERRY
PICKENS RANDOLPH SHELBY
ST. CLAIR SUMTER TALLADEGA
TALLAPOOSA TUSCALOOSA WALKER
WINSTON
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALABASTER, ALEXANDER CITY,
ALICEVILLE, ANNISTON, ASHLAND, BIRMINGHAM, BRENT, CARROLLTON,
CENTRE, CENTREVILLE, CLANTON, COLUMBIANA, DEMOPOLIS, EUTAW,
FAYETTE, GADSDEN, GREENSBORO, HALEYVILLE, HAMILTON, HEFLIN,
HOOVER, JACKSONVILLE, JASPER, LANETT, LINDEN, LINEVILLE,
LIVINGSTON, MARION, MILLBROOK, MOODY, MOUNDVILLE, ONEONTA,
PELHAM, PELL CITY, PRATTVILLE, ROANOKE, ROCKFORD, SELMA,
SULLIGENT, SYLACAUGA, TALLADEGA, TUSCALOOSA, UNIONTOWN, VALLEY,
VERNON, WETUMPKA, AND YORK.