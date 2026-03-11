While Coosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy Ryan Brown has only been on the job with the department for a year, being a member of the Special Response Team has always interested him.

030726 coosa deputy SWAT.jpg
Coosa County deputy Ryan Brown, left, is the most recent member of the county's special response team.

“There was an open spot on the SRT and I had to earn my SWAT certification," Brown said.