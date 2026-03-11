Horseshoe Bend School Key Club sponsor Vicki Lewis brought three of the 22 members of the club to the Alexander City Kiwanis Club meeting Thursday.

030726 kiwanis.jpg
Horseshoe Bend School student and Key Club member Gracie Deason, right, speaks to the Alexander City Kiwanis Club Thursday afternoon.

The Key Club is the high school version of Kiwanis and must be sponsored by a local Kiwanis Club.

