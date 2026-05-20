Featured Hot days, cool blues Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email May 20, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The crowds began gathering early Saturday morning for the 10th annual Blues in the Park.While the weather was seasonally on point with temperatures in the high 80s, music lovers kept their cool under the tents set up along the expanse of Strand Park in Alexander City. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm!=6?EJ @7 G6?5@CD H6C6 D6E FA H:E9 A:A:?8 9@E 9@>6>256 7@@5 C625J 7@C E96 >2DD6D H6== 367@C6 E96 a A]>] DE2CE @7 E96 4@?46CE]k^Am kAmvF6DE 9@DE 2?5 6>466 sF332 $9@EK 7C@> pE=2?E2 D2:5 :E H2D E96 7:CDE E:>6 96 925 366? :? p=6I2?56C r:EJ]k^Am Buy Now Atlanta native and guest host Dubba Shotz kept the crowd going between acts during Blues in the Park Saturday at Strand Park. Gwen Bishop / TPI kAm“x’> 2 9@E 6?E6CE2:?6C[ x 9@DE 2?5 x A6C7@C> 2D H6==[” 96 D2:5] “x’> DFAA@D65 E@ 36 2 32== @7 6?6C8J[ D@ J@FV== D66]”k^AmkAmp=E9@F89 $9@EK 5:5?’E D:?8 5FC:?8 E96 7C66 4@?46CE[ 96 D2:5 :? 9:D J@F?86C 52JD 96 H2D 2 C2AA6C[ 3FE ?@H 96 AC676CD $@FE96C? D@F=]k^AmkAm“%96 D@?8 E92E 6G6CJ3@5J’D 366? A=2J:?8 :D 42==65 ‘#625J E@ !2CEJ[’” 96 D2:5]”%92EVD 366? @? WE96X C25:@] x 8@E 2 D@?8 42==65 ‘*@FC %:>6’[ C:89En xEVD E2<:?8 @77 ?@H]”k^AmkAmp 32== @7 6?6C8J 2?5 2 E2=<6C[ $9@EK D2:5 96 H@F=5 36 5@:?8 H92E 96 5@6D 36DE 7@C E96 D9@H]k^AmkAm“x’> 8@??2 86E E96 4C@H5 8@:?8[ 2?5 <66A :E 8@:?8[” 96 D2:5] “%92EVD E96 562=[ E92EVD >J ;@3]”k^AmkAm~?6 @7 E96 9625=:?6CD[ %:?2 qC@H?[ DA6?E 2== 52J 2E $EC2?5 !2C< 6?;@J:?8 E96 @E96C A6C7@C>6CD’ >FD:4 2?5 >66E:?8 2 =@E @7 E96 C6D:56?ED @7 p=6I r:EJ]k^Am Buy Now Singer Tina Brown spent the entire day enjoying the music at Blues in the Park Saturday. She didn’t take the stage until 8 p.m., but was at the venue well before 2 p.m. Gwen Bishop / TPI kAmqC@H? 92D G:D:E65 E96 2C62 367@C6[ 3FE 92D ?6G6C A6C7@C>65 5FC:?8 q=F6D :? E96 !2C<]k^AmkAm“(6 925 2 D9@H 96C6[ 2 A2CEJ[ 2?5 x A6C7@C>65 96C6 23@FE 2 4@FA=6 >@?E9D 28@[” D96 D2:5] k^AmkAmqC@H? 4=2DD:7:65 96CD6=7 2D 2 3=F6D D:?86C]k^AmkAm“x 5@ D@>6 3=F6D D@?8D[ xV> 24EF2==J AC@323=J 2 3=F6D D:?86C[” D96 D2:5] “%96? x ;FDE EC2?D:E:@?65[ 23@FE >2J36 7@FC J62CD 28@[ E@ $@FE96C? D@F= 2?5 3=F6D E@86E96C]”k^AmkAmqC@H? D2:5 D96 925 366? A6C7@C>:?8 7@C 23@FE bd J62CD 2?5 H2D 92AAJ D96 H2D 23=6 E@ >66E 2?5 A6C7@C> H:E9 D@>6 @7 E96 8C62E 3=F6D A6C7@C>6CD @7 E96 A2DE]k^AmkAm“x 8@E E@ >66E E96 A6@A=6 E92E <:?5 @7 >256 :E A@AF=2C[” D96 D2:5]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Chimney Rock drowning victim identified Alex City man dies in wreck Carleton wins election, District 4 heads to runoff Local lawyer arrested for shoplifting from Home Depot Question of Stephens building ownership still unanswered Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 71° Mostly Cloudy86° / 67° 10 PM 71° 11 PM 70° 12 AM 70° 1 AM 70° 2 AM 70° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.