The crowds began gathering early Saturday morning for the 10th annual Blues in the Park.

While the weather was seasonally on point with temperatures in the high 80s, music lovers kept their cool under the tents set up along the expanse of Strand Park in Alexander City.

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Atlanta native and guest host Dubba Shotz kept the crowd going between acts during Blues in the Park Saturday at Strand Park.
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Singer Tina Brown spent the entire day enjoying the music at Blues in the Park Saturday. She didn’t take the stage until 8 p.m., but was at the venue well before 2 p.m.

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