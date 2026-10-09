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Hurricane Isaias upgraded to a category 3 level hurricane. As the National Weather Service continues to track its path, Hurricane Isaias is expected to make landfall on the gulf tonight according to Nathan Owen with NWS Birmingham, which hosted a webinar briefing this morning. A tropical storm warning has been issued for central Alabama. 

The biggest impacts to central Alabama continue to be damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Sustained winds are expected to be between 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 50 to 60 mph causing possible widespread power outages, downed trees and damage to unsecured items. 