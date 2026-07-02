Lake Martin Animal Shelter will be hosting a special fundraising event to help with the purchase of an air conditioner for the cat room.

The event will be 8 p.m., Saturday, July 11 at the shelter. The $10 ticket will include a movie, pizza, popcorn and bottled water. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket. To purchase tickets, visit https://lakemartinanimalshelter.com, or stop by LMAS to reserve your spot.