Lake Martin Animal Shelter will be hosting a special fundraising event to help with the purchase of an air conditioner for the cat room.
The event will be 8 p.m., Saturday, July 11 at the shelter. The $10 ticket will include a movie, pizza, popcorn and bottled water. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket. To purchase tickets, visit https://lakemartinanimalshelter.com, or stop by LMAS to reserve your spot.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Autauga, Calhoun, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Marengo,
Montgomery, Talladega, and Tallapoosa Counties.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT Friday. For the
second Heat Advisory, from 7 AM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Autauga, Calhoun, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Marengo,
Montgomery, Talladega, and Tallapoosa Counties.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT Friday. For the
second Heat Advisory, from 7 AM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&