Although Cindy Denney is still fairly green in the first responder world, she has put enough heart into her role to win her first award.

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During the fourth annual Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce’s first responder luncheon, Cindy Denney, right, won First Responder of the Year for Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

During the Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce's first responder luncheon, Denney was named First Responder of the Year for Volunteer Fire & Rescue.