Featured New Site first responder receives county recognition Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Oct 2, 2026 Oct 2, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Although Cindy Denney is still fairly green in the first responder world, she has put enough heart into her role to win her first award. Buy Now During the fourth annual Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce’s first responder luncheon, Cindy Denney, right, won First Responder of the Year for Volunteer Fire & Rescue. Submitted / TPI During the Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce's first responder luncheon, Denney was named First Responder of the Year for Volunteer Fire & Rescue. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“x’G6 366? H:E9 E96 }6H $:E6 W'@=F?E66CX u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E 7@C 23@FE 7@FC J62CD[” D96 D2:5] “(96? x =:G65 FA :? }6H *@C< x 5:5 :E 7@C 2 =:EE=6 3:E[ 3FE x 6?565 FA 3C62<:?8 >J E@6[ D@ x 925 E@ DE@A]”k^AmkAmp =@?8E:>6 7C:6?5 :D H9@ :?DA:C65 s6??6J E@ 96=A @E96CD :? E9:D 42A24:EJ]k^AmkAm“|J 36DE 7C:6?5 @7 b_ J62CD DE2CE65 @FE 2D 2? t|% 2?5 E96? H6?E E@ 7:C67:89E6C[” D96 D2:5] “$96 A2DD65 2H2J 2 76H J62CD 324<] $@ D96 H2D 567:?:E6=J >J :?DA:C2E:@? 7@C 364@>:?8 2 7:C67:89E6C]”k^AmkAmp=@?8 H:E9 36:?8 }6H $:E6’D 'us D64C6E2CJ[ D96 :D 2 46CE:7:65 7:C67:89E6C]k^AmkAm“x’G6 ;FDE 366? 46CE:7:65[ DE2E6 46CE:7:65[ E9:D A2DE yF?6[” s6??6J D2:5] “x E@@< u:C67:89E6C `[ E96? x E@@< 92K>2E[ 2?5 E96? x ;FDE A2DD65 u:C67:89E6C a]”k^AmkAm$96 D2:5 E96C6 H6C6 492==6?86D E@ 36:?8 2 D>2==[ 76>2=6 7:C67:89E6C[ 3FE D96 92D =62C?65 D96 92D 2 DA64:2= C@=6 E92E D96 :D H6==\DF:E65 7@C]k^AmkAm“x? D:EF2E:@?D H96C6 E96 A2E:6?E 92D A2DD65 2H2J[ @C E96JVC6 :? E96 H@CDE 52J @7 E96:C =:G6D W5F6 E@ 2 7:C6X[ E96 7:C6 56A2CE>6?E 2?5 E96 W%2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46X 56AFE:6D 56A6?5 @? >6 E@ 36 E96C6[ ‘42FD6 xV> >@C6 4@>A2DD:@?2E6[” s6??6J D2:5] “x DE2J H:E9 E96> F?E:= E96 t|%D 86E E96C6] x ECJ E@ E2=< E96> E9C@F89 :E 2?5 x ECJ E@ 62D6 E96:C >:?5] %92E H2J[ :E ;FDE 42=>D E96>[ 2?5 E96JVC6 ?@E D@ H@C<65 FA 23@FE E96 D:EF2E:@?]”k^AmkAm~?6 C62D@? D96 H2D D@ 9@?@C65 3J E96 2H2C5 :D 3642FD6 @7 E96 D9@CE 2>@F?E @7 E:>6 D96 92D 366? :?G@=G65]k^AmkAm“%92EVD H9J :E 9F>3=65 >6 D@ >F49 3642FD6 xVG6 @?=J 366? 5@:?8 :E 7@C 7@FC J62CD[ 2?5 D@>6 @7 E96 A6@A=6 E92E xVG6 366? CF??:?8 H:E9 92G6 366? 5@:?8 :E 7@C 92=7 E96:C =:76 @C 2== @7 E96:C =:76[” s6??6J D2:5] “W%9:D 2H2C5X >2<6D >6 ;FDE H2?E E@ 4@?E:?F6 E@ 5@ H92E xVG6 366? 5@:?8]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags First Responder Firefighter Volunteer Fire Department Women In Firefighting Community Service Award Recognition Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Wreck claims life of Jackson’s Gap man Inclement weather causing football games to move Sylacauga man dies in Coosa County crash ACPD captain retires after 19 years Special education students to join football activities Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 75° 76° / 71° 12 PM 76° 1 PM 75° 2 PM 75° 3 PM 76° 4 PM 77° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.