Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Trees could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. &&

This product covers Central Alabama ** Flash flooding risk continues across all of Central Alabama ** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 110 miles south of Birmingham AL or about 30 miles south-southwest of Montgomery AL - 32.0N 86.5W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement North or 360 degrees at 14 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Isaias made landfall earlier this evening near Destin, FL with max sustained winds of 105 MPH and a central pressure of 971 mb. The system has since become quite disorganized with the center becoming ill defined and has become post-tropical with the characteristic broadening wind field and expanding precipitation area. Further weakening is expected as the system continues to move north then northeast into Eastern Tennessee and toward the Mid Atlantic States. With the system now post-tropical, we are discontinuing all tropical- based products. The Tropical Storm Warning is being replaced by a Wind Advisory and the High Wind Warning will remain in effect across our far northeast counties. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Little to no additional wind impacts expected. - Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual wind impacts accordingly. - Emergency work crews are restoring essential community infrastructure as necessary. - If you have an emergency dial 9 1 1. Elsewhere across Central Alabama, little to no impact is anticipated. * FLOODING RAIN: Additional impacts from flooding rain are still a concern across Central Alabama. Remain well guarded against locally hazardous flood waters having further impacts of limited potential. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Follow the advice of local officials. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Remain safely sheltered until conditions improve. When going outside be sure to stay away from downed power lines, hazardous debris and flooded areas. If your home or shelter was damaged, be alert to the smell of gas leaks and be cautious around electrical wiring, broken glass, jagged metal and wood, and protruding nails and screws. Check to see if everyone in your group is OK. Administer first aid to those who are injured. If possible, call 9 1 1 for any serious injuries. Remember, it may be difficult for emergency responders to arrive quickly. Check in with your emergency points of contact. Let them know your location and status. Keep conversations short and to the point. Do not tie up communications systems. Check on your neighbors. If necessary, help them connect with their points of contact. Allow extra time for emergency vehicles to reach you as they navigate road hazards. When entering areas that have been heavily damaged, bring along a GPS-enabled device to help with street navigation. Do not drive on roads that have been marked closed. Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities. Sightseers interfere with the emergency work of first responders. When inspecting damage, use flashlights rather than candles or flamed lanterns. Be aware of sparks that can ignite natural gas or other leaking flammables. Do not go up on your roof until the weather conditions are safe. Ladders can be slippery in the rain and unexpected wind gusts can blow you off the roof. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chainsaws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roofs or power lines can be especially dangerous. If you are not in good health or unsure about what you are doing, have someone with tree cutting experience do the job. Never cut trees without a partner. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions provided by the manufacturer. Operate your generator in a well-ventilated space outside of your living area and away from open doors and windows. Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood waters. Keep children away from flood waters. Also, listen for boil water alerts as tap water may have become non-potable. Be alert for any lingering wind gusts which could take down weakened trees and/or power lines, collapse damaged structures, or cause flying debris. Be alert for potential flooding from rising rivers and streams which may have yet to crest. Remain informed of the latest river forecasts and heed any flood watches and warnings. Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised or littered with debris. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover the road. Turn around, don't drown! Have multiple ways to receive Tornado Warnings if issued. Consider nearby shelter options as you move about. Be ready to shelter quickly. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Birmingham AL regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.