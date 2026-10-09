If you’ve ever seen JaMarkius Smith throw the football it’s like poetry in motion. 

With an arm no one can deny, hence why Jacksonville State came vying for the Reeltown passer, he can simply make any throw on the field look easy. He makes it look a little easier when given the time to attack down field, possessing the ability to throw the ball nearly 60 yards flat footed. 

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Samuel Higgs / TPI Reeltown quarterback JaMarkius Smith (1) finished the night with four total touchdowns; two passing, one rushing and one defensive score against Ranburne last week. He is the Player of the Week.