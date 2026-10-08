In an old family and church cemetery tucked away on a county road in Coosa County, a member of the Revolutionary War militia was recognized after 250 years.

Samuel Townsend, a former resident of Coosa County, is buried in Pine Grove Cemetery just a little ways off of Alabama Highway 259. Near the back of the small, but old, cemetery, there is a small headstone bearing his name.

PHOTOS: Townsend grave dedicaated

Revolutionary War veteran and Coosa County native Samuel Townsend finally received the honor he deserved after 250 years. Townsend’s grave at Pine Grove Cemetery was marked by both the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Sons of the American Revolution.

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