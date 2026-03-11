Severe Wednesday March 11 (5).png
Severe Wednesday March 11 (5).png
The National Weather Service has issued a risk 2 severe weather risk from 6 p.m. tonight until 7 a.m. tomorrow for Tallapoosa County. 

Threats include possible damaging winds up to 60 mph, large hail up to a quarter size and isolated and brief tornadoes. 

