The Alexander City Rotary Club has taken on the project of restoring and revitalizing a 3-mile long hiking trail at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.

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Members of Alexander City Rotary Club, Interact Club and Leadership Lake Martin spent Saturday working on a portion of the hiking trail at the Sportplex. From the left are Ken Estes, AJ Jarman, Gina Wall, Tracy Scott, Larry Bates, Kim Fuller, Michael Lovett, Radney Lovett, William Lovett, Adeline Lewis, Faith Watkins-Cook and Ella Ledbetter.  

The trail originally formed a loop behind the baseball fields, the football stadium, the softball fields and the gym, but has fallen into disrepair. Then a portion was displaced by the new Imagination Station playground and a third of the trail was displaced by the new high school. 