Members of Alexander City Rotary Club, Interact Club and Leadership Lake Martin spent Saturday working on a portion of the hiking trail at the Sportplex. From the left are Ken Estes, AJ Jarman, Gina Wall, Tracy Scott, Larry Bates, Kim Fuller, Michael Lovett, Radney Lovett, William Lovett, Adeline Lewis, Faith Watkins-Cook and Ella Ledbetter.
The Alexander City Rotary Club has taken on the project of restoring and revitalizing a 3-mile long hiking trail at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
The trail originally formed a loop behind the baseball fields, the football stadium, the softball fields and the gym, but has fallen into disrepair. Then a portion was displaced by the new Imagination Station playground and a third of the trail was displaced by the new high school.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM CDT
MONDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 24 expected.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 PM Sunday to 1 PM CDT Monday.
For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM Monday to 10 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Trees
could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and
freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and
possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of pipes they should be
wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
Those that have in ground sprinkler systems should drain them and
cover above ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM CDT
MONDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 24 expected.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 PM Sunday to 1 PM CDT Monday.
For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM Monday to 10 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Trees
could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and
freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and
possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of pipes they should be
wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
Those that have in ground sprinkler systems should drain them and
cover above ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&