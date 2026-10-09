Volunteers were honored at a luncheon Monday afternoon and were treated to way more than just lunch.

Russell Hospital Foundation executive director Tammy Jackson read the Russell Medical Auxiliary a poem and then led the group in singing Happy Birthday to volunteer Lawrence Allen for his 100th birthday. This was followed by Allen telling the story about when he spent the night in jail. Russell Medical CEO Bob Phillips then told a few funny stories of his own. Finally, the volunteers received pins for their number of service hours with volunteer Amanda Foshee donating a total of 3,200 hours.

PHOTOS: RM recognizes volunteers

Russell Medical Auxiliary was recognized during its annual awards luncheon.