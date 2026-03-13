With a small agenda, the Tallapoosa County Commission welcomed Senate District 27 candidate Doug Cannon to the regular monthly commission meeting Monday morning.

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Senate District 27 candidate Doug Cannon visited with the Tallapoosa County Commission during it's regular meeting Monday morning.

Cannon did not make a presentation, but took time during the commission’s executive session to meet those waiting outside the commission chambers.

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