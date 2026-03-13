Senate candidate visits commission Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Mar 13, 2026 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With a small agenda, the Tallapoosa County Commission welcomed Senate District 27 candidate Doug Cannon to the regular monthly commission meeting Monday morning. Buy Now Senate District 27 candidate Doug Cannon visited with the Tallapoosa County Commission during it's regular meeting Monday morning. Gwen Bishop / TPI Cannon did not make a presentation, but took time during the commission’s executive session to meet those waiting outside the commission chambers. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%H@ :E6>D @? E96 286?52 4@?46C?:?8 E96 %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ p8C:3FD:?6DD r6?E6C H6C6 2AAC@G65]k^AmkAm%96 2??F2= p=232>2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 t?G:C@?>6?E2= |2?286>6?E’D DE@C>H2E6C A6C>:E H:== 92G6 E@ 36 2AAC@G65 2?5 E96 4@>>:DD:@? G@E65 E92E 4@F?EJ 6?8:?66C y@D6A9 |@?4C:67 H@F=5 C6AC6D6?E E96 4@F?EJ :? >2?28:?8 E96 A6C>:E] %96 4@>>:DD:@? 2=D@ 2AAC@G65 2 @?6\>@?E9 6IE6?D:@? 492?86 @C56C 2?5 3F586E 2>6?5>6?E 7@C E96 255:E:@? @7 D276EJ A2?6=D 7@C E96 2C6?2]k^AmkAmx? @E96C 3FD:?6DD[ E96 4@>>:DD:@?ik^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 E96 C6A=246>6?E @7 2 %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 G69:4=6] $96C:77 y:>>J p336EE D2:5 E96 a_ab s@586 r92C86C H2D 56DEC@J65 3J 7:C6] p336EE D2:5 9:D 56A2CE>6?E H@F=5 FD6 E96 :?DFC2?46 >@?6J 2?5 255 7F?5D 7C@> A:DE@= A6C>:ED E@ C6A=246 E96 G69:4=6]k^AmkAm• pH2C565 2 3:5 E@ wFE496D@? r@?DECF4E:@? r@>A2?J 7@C E96 h`` 5:DA2E49 255:E:@? 7@C S`[efd[___] p336EE D2:5 E96 4@F?EJ C646:G65 7:G6 3:5D[ 2== 4@>:?8 H:E9:? `T @7 E96 H:??:?8 3:5] %9:D :D 2 7:G6\J62C AC@;64E]k^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 2 4@?EC24E H:E9 |@3:=6 r@>>F?:42E:@?D p>6C:42 E@ C6>@G6 E96 ?@?\7F?4E:@?:?8 D:C6?D :? E96 4@F?EJ] %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ t>6C86?4J |2?286>6?E 5:C64E@C y2D@? |@C2? D2:5 96 C646:G65 E9C66 3:5D H:E9 |rp 2D E96 =@H6DE 2E Saa[hbh]k^AmkAm• p7E6C 4@>:?8 @FE @7 2? 6I64FE:G6 D6DD:@? E@ 5:D4FDD 64@?@>:4 56G6=@A>6?E[ E96 4@>>:DD:@? G@E65 E@ 6I64FE6 2 5665 E@ 4@?G6J AC@A6CEJ E@ E96 {2<6 |2CE:? pC62 x?5FDEC:2= s6G6=@A>6?E pFE9@C:EJ]k^AmkAm%96 ?6IE 4@>>:DD:@? >66E:?8 :D D4965F=65 7@C h 2]>][ pAC:= `b[ 2E E96 4@F?EJ 4@FCE9@FD6]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular 2 Alex City residents arrested for trafficking Russell case bound over to grand jury New Site residents pull together to save neighbor’s life River Bank and Trust makes Forbes list 6 from Camp Hill arrested on drug charges Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 57° 70° / 34° 9 PM 54° 10 PM 52° 11 PM 50° 12 AM 49° 1 AM 49° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.