Friday night has a certain je ne sais quoi.

However, Thursday night brings an entirely new energy to the plate — and that’s what Reeltown and Central Coosa are opting for this week. Last week, it was announced that the Class 2A Region 4 contest between the Cougar and Rebels had moved to Thursday. However, that doesn’t make the stake any less relevant.

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Samuel Higgs / TPI Reeltown senior Alijah Woods (16) looks for open space against Dadeville.
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Samuel Higgs / TPI Central Coosa quarterback Ja'Von Thomas (0) and the Cougars face a tough task against No. 2 ranked Reeltown this week. Reeltown has shutout five of it's six opponents this year.