Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data. Government waste just looks bad Jun 23, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save While I’m no expert at government budgets or spending, I probably understand it better than the average citizen.A government entity is a business. They have income and debt, just like a business and just like us. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?m%96C6 :D 2=D@ >@C6 E92? @?6 32?< 244@F?E 2?5 >@C6 E92? @?6 3F586E] |@?6J 7C@> @?6 3F586E 42?’E 36 FD65 :? 2?@E96C 3F586E F?=6DD :E :D 2AAC@G65 3J E96 8@G6C?:?8 A@H6C E96? >@G65 7C@> @?6 244@F?E E@ 2?@E96C]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?m(:E9 2== E92E 36:?8 D2:5[ :7 2 8@G6C?>6?E :D 9FCE:?8 7@C 7F?5D :? @?6 3F586E 2?5 E96 4:E:K6?D <?@H :E[ E92E D2>6 8@G6C?>6?E D9@F=5 ?@E 36 DA6?5:?8 >@?6J @? F??646DD2CJ AFC492D6D] xE ;FDE =@@<D 325]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mp C646?E E:A E92E E96 r:EJ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ >2J 36 AFC492D:?8 =:89ED 7@C E96 >F?:4:A2= 4@>A=6I DE2CE65 >6 E9:?<:?8 23@FE E9:D]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mx 92G6?’E =@@<65 2E E96 4:EJ 3F586E[ 3FE x’> 46CE2:? E96C6 :D 2 =:?6 :E6> 7@C 362FE:7:42E:@? :? E96 86?6C2= 3F586E] %9:D >62?D E96 4:EJ 4@F=5 AFC492D6 E96 =:89ED 2D =@?8 2D E96 E@E2= 2>@F?E H2D =6DD E92? H92E6G6C :D 3F586E65 7@C 362FE:7:42E:@?] x 92G6 ?@ :DDF6 H:E9 E92E] x >62?[ x 92G6 2 D6>3=2?46 @7 2 3F586E 2?5 x F?56CDE2?5 AFEE:?8 >@?6J 2D:56 7@C F??646DD2CJ :E6>D]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%96 AC@3=6> x 92G6 H:E9 8@G6C?>6?ED 3FJ:?8 F??646DD2CJ :E6>D :D >@C6 9@H :E =@@<D]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m!FE :E E9:D H2Ji @FC E2I >@?6J :D FD65 7@C $}p!] w@H 5@ J@F 766= H96? D@>6@?6 3FJD E96:C 7@@5 FD:?8 J@FC E2I >@?6J[ 3FE E96J 92G6 ?6H=J 86==65 ?2:=D E92E 4@DE 2E =62DE Sd_n %9@D6 ?2:=D 2C6 2 H2DE6 @7 >@?6J] %96J 2C6 ?@E ?646DD2CJ] %96J 2C6 D@>6E9:?8 E92E H2D H2?E65[ ?@E ?66565] %92E >@?6J 4@F=5 92G6 366? DA6?E @? 7@@5[ 82D[ FE:=:E:6D @C @E96C ?646DD:E:6D]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m~FC E2I >@?6J 2=D@ DFAA@CED >@DE 8@G6C?>6?E 7F?4E:@?D] (2J 324< H96?[ x FD65 E@ 4@>A=2:? H96? E96 4:EJ 25565 `T E@ E96 D2=6D E2I 7@C E96 r92C=6D t] q2:=6J $A@CEA=6I] (9Jn q642FD6 x 5:5?’E =:G6 :? p=6I r:EJ J6E x H2D 96=A:?8 E@ A2J 7@C 2 4:EJ A2C<] x 5:5 >2<6 :E 2 A@:?E E@ E2<6 >J <:5D E@ x>28:?2E:@? $E2E:@? 6G6CJ 76H H66<D E@ >2<6 DFC6 x H2D 86EE:?8 >J >@?6J’D H@CE9]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m}@H E92E x’> @=56C[ x 42? D66 E96 7F?4E:@? @7 E96 $A@CEA=6I 2?5 x’> ~z H:E9 E92E] %96 6?E:C6 A2C<D 2?5 C64 DJDE6> 96=AD 3C:?8 :? C6G6?F6 E92E 42? 36 FD65 @? E9:?8D E92E 2C6 ?66565]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mx7 x 925 2?J <:?5 @7 D2J D@[ x E9:?< x H@F=5 ECJ E@ 7:8FC6 @FE 2 H2J E@ DA6?5 E9@D6 F??646DD2CJ 3F586E65 =:?6 :E6>D :? 2 H2J E92E H@F=5 36 36?67:4:2= :? E96 =@?8 CF?[ ?@E ;FDE D@>6E9:?8 E92E H2D AC6EEJ] %96 AFC492D6 >2J DE:== 36 F??646DD2CJ[ 3FE 2E =62DE :E H@F=5 A2J 36?67:ED 324< 5@H? E96 C@25[ >F49 =:<6 E96 $A@CEA=6I 92D]k^DA2?mk^Am Gwen Bishop is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. She can be reached at 256-307-8155 or via email at gwen.bishop@alexcityoutlook.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Government Waste Public Spending Municipal Budget Taxpayer Money Unnecessary Purchases City Beautification Public Perception Recommended for you Nominate Your Favorites! Most Popular Alex City police investigating shooting on J Street Alex City father charged with murder of 4-month-old Elmore County Schools investigating new hire following arrest Missing juvenile reported off Dark Corners Road Missing juvenile found safe Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 80° Cloudy80° / 69° 12 PM 80° 1 PM 82° 2 PM 82° 3 PM 82° 4 PM 82° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.