There are GPAs everywhere May 29, 2026 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cliff Williams is the news editor of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.’s Elmore County newspapers. He can be reached at cliff.williams@thewetumpkaherald.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Gas Prices Academic Success Graduation Recommended for you Most Popular Reeltown graduate killed in Wetumpka crash Second death confirmed from Friday crash in Wetumpka 1 killed, 1 injured in motorcycle crash Alex City man arrested for trafficking marijuana Wetumpka traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 73° Cloudy82° / 69° 10 PM 72° 11 PM 71° 12 AM 71° 1 AM 70° 2 AM 70° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.