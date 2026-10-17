What season are we in? Oct 17, 2026 Oct 17, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I don’t know about you but I’m ready for cooler weather.I’m tired of taking an outdoor shower just moments after I shower with soap and shampoo. I’m tired of sweating through my clothes twice a day and sometimes three. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmx DE:== E9:?< H6 2C6 :? E96 92?5D @7 DF>>6C 56DA:E6 E96 42=6?52C 92G:?8 C@==65 @G6C E@ 72==] x 5@?’E <?@H E92E H6 92G6 925 2 4@@= 3C62< E@ 92G6 E92E 72=D6 72== D62D@? J6E] (6 92G6 D66? 6?@F89 DE@C>D 4@>6 E9C@F89 =2E6=J E9@F89] k^AmkAm%9@F89 E9@D6 DE@C>D 92G6 =67E 6?@F89 C2:? 369:?5] ~FC 8C2DD :D 3C@H? 2?5 4CF?49J 2D :7 H6 2C6 :? H:?E6C] qFE E9@D6 E96C>@>6E6CD 92G6 FD H6== :?E@ E96 h_D DE:==] k^AmkAms@?’E 86E >6 DE2CE65 @? E96 9F>:5:EJ] yFDE D66 @A6? 2?5 x H:== =62G6 :E 2E E92E]k^AmkAm$A62<:?8 @7 E96 6?5 @7 DF>>6C[ H96? 5:5 :E 368:?n q642FD6 x 5@?’E C6>6>36C 2 DAC:?8] x <?@H H6 92G6 D66? w256D’ 7C@?E A@C49[ 3FE x 5@?’E E9:?< H6 92G6 D66? 2 72=D6 72==] $@ ?@ D64@?5 DF>>6C J6E[ >F49 =6DD 72== 2?5 E96? H:?E6C]k^AmkAm(6 H:== 86E E9C@F89 E96 9@=:52JD E96? 2 DAC:?8 @7 5646AE:@?[ E96? 2 E9:C5 H:?E6C 367@C6 E96 DE@C>D @7 A@==6? 2?5 24EF2= DAC:?8]k^AmkAmx7 J@F 2C6 4@?7FD65 23@FE E96 H62E96C 2?5 H92E D62D@? H6 2C6 :?[ D@ 2> x] x7 J@F 2C6 ?@E 4@?G:?465[ ;FDE =@@< 2E >J C2>3=:?8[ C2E96C HC:E:?8 :? E9:D 4@=F>?] k^AmkAm|2J36 E96 >@?E9D @7 w256DV uC@?E !@C49 92G6 27764E65 >J >:?5] k^AmkAmx H@?56C :7 x 42? FD6 E9:D 56C2?865 4@=F>? E@ 86E 2 C6AC:6G6 7C@> E96 962E]k^AmkAm(9:=6 x 6?;@J 36:?8 23=6 E@ 4@@= @77 :? E96 =2<6[ C:G6C @C A@@=[ x =:<6 :E E@ 36 C67C6D9:?8[ ?@E 32E9 E6>A6C2EFC6]k^AmkAmx 92G6 2=D@ 564:565 x’> ?@E E96 DF>>6C A6CD@? x @?46 H2D] x 42? 2=H2JD AFE @? >@C6 4=@E9:?8 :? E96 H:?E6C] k^AmkAm|2J36 x 6?;@J E96 E6>A6C2EFC6 D@>6H96C6 36EH66? ;FDE 4@>7@CE23=6 :? DF>>6C E@ ?665:?8 E@ AFE @? >@C6 4=@E9:?8 :? H:?E6C] %92E :D >@C6 =:<6=J E96 42D6] x <?@H >J A@H6C 3:== 6?;@JD E96 E6>A6C2EFC6 :? E9:D D62D@?] x 92G6 E@ C6>:?5 :E E@ EFC? @? ;FDE E@ 86E E96 DEF77:?6DD @FE @7 E96 2:C]k^AmkAm&?E:= E96 C62= 72== 2CC:G6D[ x H:== <66A 492?86D @7 4=@E96D :? E96 42C E@ 86E @FE @7 E96 DH62EJ @?6D]k^Am Cliff Williams is the news editor of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.’s Elmore County newspapers. He can be reached at cliff.williams@thewetumpkaherald.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Stolen food pantry monies ordered to be repaid Jackson’s Gap makes major purchase Gunshots fired near Lake Martin Beach Club Monday morning crash kills Wetumpka man Residents push for animal control answers Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 57° Sunny57° / 43° 11 AM 60° 12 PM 64° 1 PM 67° 2 PM 68° 3 PM 69° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.