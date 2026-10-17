I don’t know about you but I’m ready for cooler weather.

I’m tired of taking an outdoor shower just moments after I shower with soap and shampoo. I’m tired of sweating through my clothes twice a day and sometimes three. 

Cliff Williams is the news editor of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.’s Elmore County newspapers. He can be reached at cliff.williams@thewetumpkaherald.com.

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