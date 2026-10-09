Breast Cancer Awareness Month has rolled in and with it is the opportunity for women to take preventative action. 

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File / TPI Lake Martin Community Hospital is celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month by offering eligible women free mammograms for the entire month of October.

Lake Martin Community Hospital’s radiology department is offering free mammogram screening for uninsured women over 40 years or older not currently experiencing any breast symptoms. The difference this year compared to previous years hosting this initiative is it will be offered for the entire month rather than just two dates out of the month. Lake Martin Community Hospital radiology director and lead mammogram tech Candice Chappell said most insurance companies, even the most basic types of insurance, cover at least one mammogram a year, which is recommended for women 40 years and older by the Federal Drug Administration. Getting the screening without insurance can cost the patient up to $300. 