Sarah Chase / TPI Sweet Home Alababy hosts a Dock and Donate fundraiser to purchase supplies for its annual community baby shower. The fundraiser garnered over $8,000 that will be used to purchase supplies and provide information for expecting families.
Food, drinks and live music is a great way to kick off a Saturday afternoon, but Sweet Home Alababy held their Dock and Donate fundraiser for a much larger reason.
Sweet Home Alababy in partnership with Lake Community Church hosted its Dock and Donate fundraiser on Saturday with all proceeds going towards supplies for the organization's annual community baby shower typically hosted at the church. The money raised will purchase diapers, wipes, car seats, cribs and other materials needed in a household for a new baby. Sweet Home Alababy founder Amy Law said the organization was founded at the church after Law was tasked with hosting them since she is a neonatal intensive care unit labor and delivery nurse.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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