Food, drinks and live music is a great way to kick off a Saturday afternoon, but Sweet Home Alababy held their Dock and Donate fundraiser for a much larger reason. 

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Sarah Chase / TPI Sweet Home Alababy hosts a Dock and Donate fundraiser to purchase supplies for its annual community baby shower. The fundraiser garnered over $8,000 that will be used to purchase supplies and provide information for expecting families.

Sweet Home Alababy in partnership with Lake Community Church hosted its Dock and Donate fundraiser on Saturday with all proceeds going towards supplies for the organization's annual community baby shower typically hosted at the church. The money raised will purchase diapers, wipes, car seats, cribs and other materials needed in a household for a new baby. Sweet Home Alababy founder Amy Law said the organization was founded at the church after Law was tasked with hosting them since she is a neonatal intensive care unit labor and delivery nurse.