Breaking Camp Hill PD searching for incident information Sarah Chase Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Aug 26, 2026 Aug 26, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?m%96 r2>A w:== !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E :D D62C49:?8 7@C 2 3=F:D9\4@=@C65 A:4<FA ECF4< E92E >2J 92G6 366? :?G@=G65 :? 2? :?4:56?E E92E C6DF=E65 :? D:8?:7:42?E 52>286 E@ r2>A w:== tIAC6DD =@42E65 2E ~=5 wHJ] ag_ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 u2463@@< A@DE >256 3J r2>A w:== A@=:46 49:67 r@C6J $92H] k^DA2?mk^Am Buy Now kAmkDA2?mp44@C5:?8 2 u2463@@< A@DE >256 3J r2>A w:== A@=:46 49:67 r@C6J $92H[ E96 :?4:56?E @44FCC65 @? $2EFC52J[ pF8] aa 36EH66? 2AAC@I:>2E6=J ``ibd 2?5 ``ice A]>] %96 56A2CE>6?E :D 24E:G6=J :?G6DE:82E:?8 E96 :?4:56?E 2?5 :D H@C<:?8 E@ :56?E:7J E96 G69:4=6[ :ED 5C:G6C 2?5 2?J @E96C :?5:G:5F2= H9@ >2J 92G6 :?7@C>2E:@? 4@?46C?:?8 H92E @44FCC65 E9C@F89 DFCG6:==2?46 G:56@ 7@@E286]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mp?J@?6 H9@ C64@8?:K6D E96 G69:4=6 @C <?@HD H9@ >2J 92G6 366? @A6C2E:?8 :E 5FC:?8 E96 E:>6 @7 E96 :?4:56?E :D 6?4@FC2865 E@ 4@?E24E E96 r2>A w:== !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E 2E ade\ghe\cc``] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmk^AmkAmk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pickup Truck Incident Property Damage Camp Hill Police Department Investigation Surveillance Video Old Hwy. 280 Camp Hill Express Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Follow Sarah Chase Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Record e-Edition Dadeville Record Dadeville Record Most Popular Camp Hill PD searching for incident information Tigers fall just short across state line Reeltown wins 3 straight over Trinity A different kind of trip: McKelvey, Dadeville players take faith beyond borders DPD and TCSO police reports Aug. 11-17 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 90° Partly Cloudy91° / 72° 5 PM 90° 6 PM 89° 7 PM 85° 8 PM 80° 9 PM 78° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.