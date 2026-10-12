Featured Monday morning crash kills Wetumpka man TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Oct 12, 2026 Oct 12, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now File / TPI A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:01 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, has claimed the life of a Wetumpka man. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency press release, Austin Tyler Grant, 21, was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“vC2?E H2D ?@E FD:?8 2 D62E 36=E 2E E96 E:>6 @7 E96 4C2D9 2?5 H2D AC@?@F?465 56462D65 2E E96 D46?6[” E96 C6=62D6 DE2E6D]k^AmkAm%96 4C2D9 @44FCC65 @? #:7=6 #2?86 #@25 ?62C {F4J %C2:=[ 2AAC@I:>2E6=J @?6\>:=6 62DE @7 (6EF>A<2] }@E9:?8 7FCE96C :D 2G2:=23=6 2D %C@@A6CD H:E9 E96 p{tp’D w:89H2J !2EC@= s:G:D:@? 4@?E:?F6 E@ :?G6DE:82E6]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wetumpka Elmore County Fatal Wreck Rifle Range Road Alea TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Eclectic investigating modifying building permits What happens when our bodies process ultra-processed food? Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30 - TEMPLATE Player of the Week : Tyler Payton powers Elmore County with consistent production Hurricane Isaias upgrades to category 3 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 86° Sunny86° / 54° 3 PM 86° 4 PM 85° 5 PM 84° 6 PM 80° 7 PM 74° Online Poll Do you typically prepare for weather events? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.