ACS principals named May 2, 2026 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two principals have been named for the upcoming Alexander City Schools consolidation. Buy Now Lekishia Richardson, left, and Dr. Johanna Morgan. Nathaniel H. Stephens Intermediate School’s new principal will be Lekishia Richardson and William L. Radney Junior High School will be led by Dr. Johanna Morgan. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 4@?D@=:52E:@? :D D6E E@ E2<6 A=246 7@C E96 a_ae\af D49@@= J62C] rFCC6?E }2E92?:6= w] $E6A96?D t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@= DEF56?ED H:== >@G6 E@ E96 ?@H p=6I2?56C r:EJ |:55=6 $49@@= 2?5 7:7E9 8C256CD 7C@> (:==:2> {] #25?6J t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@= H:== >@G6 H:E9 E96> E@ 364@>6 E96 :?E6C>65:2E6 D49@@=] #25?6J D:IE9 8C256CD H:== >@G6 FA H:E9 pr|$ DEF56?ED E@ E96 ;F?:@C 9:89 D49@@= E@ 36 =@42E65 :? E96 @=5 q6?;2>:? #FDD6== w:89 $49@@=]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alexander City Schools School Consolidation Principal Appointment Lekishia Richardson School Year 2026-27 Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular 1 man dead after Coosa County crash City continuing ‘good faith’ negotiations with Cemwall Ben Russell remembered for more than just accomplishments BOE approves talks for future of Radney school building Dadeville grad signs new NFL deal Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 67° 68° / 55° 6 PM 67° 7 PM 64° 8 PM 59° 9 PM 56° 10 PM 53° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.