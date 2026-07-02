New avenues to increase tourism and economic growth are providing a better understanding of who is making their way to the Lake Martin area and what benefits that brings to local businesses. 

During the Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce quarterly luncheon, Lake Martin Tourism director Sandra Fuller overviewed Placer AI data, a location intelligence and foot traffic monitoring platform, from different local tourists spots and events.

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Kayli Williams / TPI Lake Martin Toursim director Sandra Fuller gives an update on the tourism goats placed across Alexander City and Dadeville. Toursim is working on getting a goat for Goat Island.