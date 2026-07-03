The Alabama Men’s 55+ tennis team had a good showing at the Southern region championship this past weekend, but were ousted by Kentucky late on the second day. Three local residents, including John Denney, are members of the state team.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103.
* WHERE...Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chilton, Coosa,
Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar,
Lowndes, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, St.
Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and
Winston Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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