While the Alabama Men’s 55+ tennis team came close to qualifying for the United States Tennis Association national championship, they fell short with Kentucky winning the Southern Championship.

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The Alabama Men’s 55+ tennis team had a good showing at the Southern region championship this past weekend, but were ousted by Kentucky late on the second day. Three local residents, including John Denney, are members of the state team.

“We won the state championship for the third straight year back in May, so we represented the state of Alabama,” team member John Denney said.

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