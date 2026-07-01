In April, Alabama Department of Transportation stated Alabama Highway 63 would be open by the end of summer.
In May, ALDOT stated the road would be open by the Fourth of July.
In April, Alabama Department of Transportation stated Alabama Highway 63 would be open by the end of summer.
In May, ALDOT stated the road would be open by the Fourth of July.
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...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...Autauga, Calhoun, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Marengo, Montgomery, Talladega, and Tallapoosa Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 430 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 31 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA AUTAUGA BIBB BLOUNT CALHOUN CHAMBERS CHEROKEE CHILTON CLAY CLEBURNE COOSA DALLAS ELMORE ETOWAH FAYETTE GREENE HALE JEFFERSON LAMAR MARENGO MARION PERRY PICKENS RANDOLPH SHELBY ST. CLAIR SUMTER TALLADEGA TALLAPOOSA TUSCALOOSA WALKER WINSTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALABASTER, ALEXANDER CITY, ALICEVILLE, ANNISTON, ASHLAND, BIRMINGHAM, BRENT, CARROLLTON, CENTRE, CENTREVILLE, CLANTON, COLUMBIANA, DEMOPOLIS, EUTAW, FAYETTE, GADSDEN, GREENSBORO, HALEYVILLE, HAMILTON, HEFLIN, HOOVER, JACKSONVILLE, JASPER, LANETT, LINDEN, LINEVILLE, LIVINGSTON, MARION, MILLBROOK, MOODY, MOUNDVILLE, ONEONTA, PELHAM, PELL CITY, PRATTVILLE, ROANOKE, ROCKFORD, SELMA, SULLIGENT, SYLACAUGA, TALLADEGA, TUSCALOOSA, UNIONTOWN, VALLEY, VERNON, WETUMPKA, AND YORK.
Currently in Alexander City
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