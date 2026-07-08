Nobody can say the New Site Senior Center group doesn’t have a good time.

From weekly luncheons to guest speakers to game night to day trips, the seniors gather regularly to enjoy each other’s company and have a good time.

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New Site seniors were treated to an evening of country music provided by The Huck Band. Band leader David Huckabee is the son of one of the senior center’s members.