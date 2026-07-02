Mason Kim, an upcoming senior at Benjamin Russell High School, was recognized with a certificate of accomplishment at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference held June 1-5 in Atlanta. An all-time high of 7,000 students competed in the 2026 SkillsUSA Championships at NLSC, which is the largest gathering of the future skilled workforce.

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Mason Kim

As an indicator of proficiency, Skill Point Certificates were awarded to SkillsUSA Championships competitors who met a predetermined threshold score for their respective competition. Students can add this certificate, an indicator of career readiness, to their employment portfolio.