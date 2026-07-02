Mason Kim, an upcoming senior at Benjamin Russell High School, was recognized with a certificate of accomplishment at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference held June 1-5 in Atlanta. An all-time high of 7,000 students competed in the 2026 SkillsUSA Championships at NLSC, which is the largest gathering of the future skilled workforce.
As an indicator of proficiency, Skill Point Certificates were awarded to SkillsUSA Championships competitors who met a predetermined threshold score for their respective competition. Students can add this certificate, an indicator of career readiness, to their employment portfolio.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Autauga, Calhoun, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Marengo,
Montgomery, Talladega, and Tallapoosa Counties.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT Friday. For the
second Heat Advisory, from 7 AM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Autauga, Calhoun, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Marengo,
Montgomery, Talladega, and Tallapoosa Counties.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT Friday. For the
second Heat Advisory, from 7 AM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&