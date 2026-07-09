Nobody will ever be able to say Brown Nursing Home doesn’t know how to throw a party.

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The patio area at Brown Nursing Home was packed with residents and their families and staff celebrating America’s 250th last week.

Last week, the staff at Brown’s threw a huge party in honor of America’s 250th birthday.

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