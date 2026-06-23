Featured Top Story City complex working on safety measures Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Jun 23, 2026 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Last week, the Alexander City Municipal Complex started something new.Alexander City Mayor Mike Densmore said the complex has a sign-in/sign-out sheet for all visitors coming into the building. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“(6 5@?’E 92G6 2 HC:EE6? A@=:4J 7@C D@>6E9:?8 =:<6 E9:D[” 96 D2:5] “xE H2D :?:E:2E65 5F6 E@ 2 D276EJ :DDF6]”k^Am kAms6?D>@C6 D2:5 H96? E96 D:8? :? >62DFC6 H2D :?:E:2E65 5F6 E@ E96 7:C6 2=2C> 36:?8 D6E @77 :? y2?F2CJ]k^AmkAm“(96? E96 H2E6C AF>A 3FC?65 @FE 2?5 H6 4=62C65 E96 3F:=5:?8[ H6 C62=:K65 =2E6C D@>63@5J H2D =67E :? E96 3F:=5:?8[” 96 D2:5]k^AmkAms6?D>@C6 D2:5 E96 D:8? :?^D:8? @FE D966E D9@F=5 @?=J 36 :? A=246 2 76H >@C6 H66<D]k^AmkAm“xE H:== AC@323=J @?=J 36 :? A=246 7@C E96 ?6IE @C EH@[” 96 D2:5] “(6 D9@F=5 92G6 6G6CJE9:?8 D@CE65 @FE 3J E96 7:CDE @7 ?6IE >@?E9]”k^AmkAms6?D>@C6 D2:5 E9:D :D ;FDE 2 E6DE E@ D66 H92E D276EJ >62DFC6D ?665 E@ 36 :? A=246]k^AmkAm“%9:D :D E96 A6@A=6’D 3F:=5:?8[” 96 D2:5] “(6 5@?’E H2?E E@ <66A 2?J@?6 @FE]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alexander City Municipal Complex Visitor Sign-in Safety Policy Fire Alarm Building Evacuation Public Safety Temporary Measures Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Alex City police investigating shooting on J Street Alex City father charged with murder of 4-month-old Crash claims the life of Camp Hill man Alex City woman arrested after allegedly introducing drugs at jail Alex City resident arrested in multi-county chase Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 80° Cloudy80° / 69° 12 PM 80° 1 PM 82° 2 PM 82° 3 PM 82° 4 PM 82° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.