City schools will have different last days May 5, 2026 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Due to the upcoming Alexander City Schools consolidation, schools will have different last days for students.In a Facebook post to parents, ACS superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes, Jr., said the decision to close some of the schools earlier was based on teacher work days. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“p== E62496CD :? E96 pr$ 2C6 @? 2 `gf\52J 4@?EC24E 2?5 E96 >@?E9D @7 yF?6 2?5 yF=J 2C6 ?@E :?4=F565 :? E9@D6 52JD[” #6J6D HC@E6] “(9:=6 E62496CD @7E6?E:>6D 4@>6 5FC:?8 E96 DF>>6C >@?E9D E@ E96 D49@@=D E@ 5@ H@C<[ E96J 5@ D@ H:E9@FE 4@>A6?D2E:@? 2?5 @7 E96:C @H? 244@C5]”k^AmkAm%96 =2DE 52J @7 D49@@= 7@C DEF56?ED 2E y:> !62CD@? t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@= 2?5 q6?;2>:? #FDD6== w:89 $49@@= H:== 36 %9FCD52J[ |2J a`]k^Am kAm$EF56?ED 2E $E6A96?D 2?5 #25?6J 6=6>6?E2C:6D 2?5 p=6I r:EJ |:55=6 $49@@= H:== 4@?4=F56 E96 a_ad\ae D49@@= J62C uC:52J[ |2J `d]k^AmkAm#6J6D D2:5 4:EJ 3FD6D H@F=5 CF? 2D FDF2= E9C@F89 |2J a`]k^AmkAm“(6 H:== CF? 3FD6D 2D ?@C>2= 5FC:?8 WE92EX H66<[ A=62D6 ?@E6 E92E E96 2CC:G2= E:>6 :? E96 >@C?:?8 2?5 E96 5C@AW@77X E:>6 :? E96 27E6C?@@? H:== 36 2 76H >:?FE6D 5:776C6?E D:?46 E96C6 H:== 36 76H6C DEF56?ED @? E96 3FD[” 96 D2:5]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alexander City Schools School Consolidation Last Day Of School Teacher Contracts Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Murderer sentenced to life plus 20 years for assault City continuing ‘good faith’ negotiations with Cemwall Ben Russell remembered for more than just accomplishments ACS principals named BOE approves talks for future of Radney school building Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 68° Clear78° / 49° 12 AM 67° 1 AM 66° 2 AM 66° 3 AM 65° 4 AM 65° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.