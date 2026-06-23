Clinic addition on track to be completed this fall Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Jun 23, 2026 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New Site residents and patients of Health Partners of New Site can have radiology services done in New Site in a few months. Buy Now The radiology addition to Health Partners of New Site is coming along as planned. Worked is slowed slightly last week due to rain. Gwen Bishop / TPI The addition to the clinic is expected to be completed in September and New Site Mayor Phil Blasingame told the council during its regular meeting Monday night construction is progressing on time. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“|@E96C }2EFC6 92D?’E DE@AA65 E96 AC@8C6DD[” 96 D2:5] “x <?@H sC] WyFDE:?X ':?6D 2?5 9:D DE277 2C6 6I4:E65] #FDD6== |65:42= :D 2=C625J H@C<:?8 @? WD64FC:?8X E96 C25:@=@8J 6BF:A>6?E]”k^AmkAmq=2D:?82>6 D2:5 =@42= 4@?EC24E@CD w6?56CD@? U2>Aj r@<6C 2C6 5@:?8 2 8@@5 ;@3 H:E9 E96 AC@;64E 2?5 96’D 8=25 2 =@42= 3FD:?6DD 8@E E96 3:5 7@C E96 255:E:@?]k^AmkAm“(96? :E’D 4@>A=6E65 :E H:== 36 2?@E96C D6CG:46 H6’== 92G6 E@ @776C A2E:6?ED E@ :?4C62D6 E96 D6CG:46 42A24:E:6D[” 96 D2:5]k^AmkAmp 3:8 AC@;64E q=2D:?82>6 H2?ED E@ D66 4@>A=6E65 2D D@@? 2D A@DD:3=6 :D E96 C6A=246>6?E @7 E96 E@H?’D H2E6C E2?<]k^AmkAm“%92E’D @FC E@A AC:@C:EJ[” 96 D2:5]k^AmkAmq=2D:?82>6 D2:5 E96 E@H? 92D 368F? ECJ:?8 E@ 7:?5 7F?5D 7@C E96 Sa >:==:@? AC@;64E[ H9:49 :?4=F56D C6249:?8 @FE E@ 6=64E65 @77:4:2=D 2?5 4@?E24E:?8 ?@?\8@G6C?>6?E2= @C82?:K2E:@?D E92E DA64:2=:K6 :? CFC2= @C H2E6C 8C2?ED]k^AmkAm“(6’C6 8@:?8 E@ ?665 2== E96 D@FC46D H6 42? E@ 96=A FD H:E9 E9:D[” 96 D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 4FCC6?E E2?< :D E96 @C:8:?2= @?6 E96 E@H? 3F:=E H96? E96 H2E6C DJDE6> H2D 7:CDE AFE :? }6H $:E6] %96 E2?< 9@=5D fd[___ 82==@?D 2?5 q=2D:?82>6 D2:5 E96 ?6H @?6 ?665D E@ 9@=5 ad_[___ 82==@?D]k^AmkAm“(6 ECJ E@ <66A 6?@F89 H2E6C E@ DFAA=J WC6D:56?EDX 7@C ac 9@FCD H:E9@FE A@H6C[” 96 D2:5] “(6 42? ?@ =@?86C 5@ E92E]”k^AmkAmx? @E96C 3FD:?6DD[ E96 4@F?4:=ik^AmkAm• q682? 5:D4FDD:?8 FA52E:?8 E96 D6?:@C 46?E6C’D A2CE:4:A2E:@? 7@C>D] q=2D:?82>6 D2:5 5F6 E@ 2? :?4C62D6 :? FD6[ E96 7@C>D ?665 E@ 36 C6G:D65 5F6 E@ =:23:=:EJ :DDF6D] w6 2=D@ D2:5 E96 46?E6C H:== 92G6 D6E @A6?:?8 9@FCD]k^AmkAm“%96C6’D ?@ :DDF6D[ 3FE :E’D 8C@H:?8 2?5 H6 H2?E E@ 36 AC@24E:G6[” 96 D2:5]k^AmkAm• p??@F?465 E96 E@H? 92== H:== 36 4=@D65 uC:52J[ yF?6 `h :? @3D6CG2?46 @7 yF?6E66?E9]k^AmkAm%96 ?6IE 4@F?4:= >66E:?8 :D D4965F=65 2E d A]>] |@?52J[ yF?6 `d 2E E@H? 92==]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Clinic Expansion Radiology Services Water Tank Replacement New Site Town Council Russell Medical Senior Center Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Alex City police investigating shooting on J Street Alex City father charged with murder of 4-month-old Crash claims the life of Camp Hill man Alex City woman arrested after allegedly introducing drugs at jail Alex City resident arrested in multi-county chase Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 82° Partly Cloudy83° / 69° 5 PM 82° 6 PM 81° 7 PM 79° 8 PM 75° 9 PM 72° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.