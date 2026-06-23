New Site residents and patients of Health Partners of New Site can have radiology services done in New Site in a few months.

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The radiology addition to Health Partners of New Site is coming along as planned. Worked is slowed slightly last week due to rain.

The addition to the clinic is expected to be completed in September and New Site Mayor Phil Blasingame told the council during its regular meeting Monday night construction is progressing on time.