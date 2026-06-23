Featured Top Story Family searching for help after total loss Lizi Arbogast Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Jun 23, 2026 Jun 23, 2026 Updated 56 mins ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Animal lovers is just one way to describe April and Leroy Thornton.They were animal parents to 12 snakes, two dogs and six cats — until tragedy struck, that is. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?mp 9@FD6 7:C6 @? {:=J $EC66E :? p=6I2?56C r:EJ @? |@?52J 27E6C?@@? 92D 56G2DE2E65 E96 =2C86 72>:=J 2D :E H2D 566>65 2 E@E2= =@DD]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?mp44@C5:?8 E@ pAC:=[ @?=J @?6 5@8[ E9C66 D?2<6D 2?5 A@E6?E:2==J @?6 42E DFCG:G65 E96 56G2DE2E:@?]k^DA2?mk^Am Buy Now Lizi Arbogast / TPI A fire blazes on Lilly Street in Alexander City on Monday afternoon. kAmkDA2?m“x <?@H @?6 @7 @FC 42ED 8@E @FE[” pAC:= D2:5] “x 5@?’E <?@H :7 2?J @7 E96 C6DE @7 E96> 8@E @FE E9@F89]”k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m}@H[ E96 4@FA=6 :D D4C2>3=:?8 7@C ?@E @?=J 2 A=246 E@ DE2J 3FE 36=@?8:?8D[ 4=@E9:?8 2?5 7@@5 E@ C63F:=5 E96 =:76 E96J 925 E@86E96C] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“xE’D =:<6 H6’C6 ?6H=J >2CC:65 282:?[” pAC:= D2:5]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mp v@uF?5|6 A286 92D 366? D6E FA 3J E96:C 4@FD:?[ vC68 $6H6==[ 7@C A6@A=6 E@ 5@?2E6 7:?2?4:2==J[ 2?5 E96C6 2C6 D6G6C2= @E96C H2JD A6@A=6 42? 96=A E96 72>:=J] {6C@J’D 3@DD[ z6? (9:E69625[ 92D 366? E2<:?8 5@?2E:@?D 2E !:88=J (:88=J 7@C :E6>D DF49 2D 4=@E9:?8 2?5 9@FD69@=5 ?646DD:E:6D] %96 72>:=J 92D 2=D@ 366? 2:565 3J D6G6C2= A6@A=6 D@ 72C]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“x H@C<65 7@C (2=>2CE 7@C ?62C=J a_ J62CD[” pAC:= D2:5] “x H6?E :? H:E9 Sc__ 42D9 E@ 86E >J (2=>2CE A:4<FA[ 2?5 x 42>6 @FE H:E9 Sd__ 2?5 >J AFC492D6D] x 42>6 @FE 4CJ:?8]”k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m$96 D2:5 96C 7@C>6C 56A2CE>6?E >2?286C DFAA=:65 6IEC2 7F?5D 2?5 2 7@C>6C 4@H@C<6C 3@F89E 96C A:4<FA @C56C]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“$92H? qC@H? 2?5 s2G:5 w@CD=6J @776C65 FD 2 ?:89E W2E 2 9@E6=X[” pAC:= D2:5] “%2>>J $2=:?2D H:E9 E96 $2=G2E:@? pC>J[ D96’D 4@?E24E65 >6 2=C625J] %96? %6C6D2 w@CD=6J[ D96’D @776C65 FD 7FC?:EFC6 2?5 DEF77 =:<6 E92E]” k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mpAC:= 2=D@ D2:5 u2>:=J (@CD9:A r6?E6C 92D 366? 2 9F86 96=A E@ 96C 72>:=J] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mp=E9@F89 pAC:=’D DA:C:ED D66>65 E@ 36 9:89 %F6D52J 27E6C E96 7:C6[ D96 <?@HD E96C6’D 2 =@?8 C@25 29625 7@C 96C[ 96C 9FD32?5 2?5 96C A6ED]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“x’> ;FDE E92?<7F= H6 H6C6 ?@E 2D=66A[” pAC:= D2:5]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mp=6I2?56C r:EJ u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E 49:67 #66D6 |4p=:DE6C D2:5 E96 42FD6 @7 E96 7:C6 :D DE:== F?56C :?G6DE:82E:@?]k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Follow Lizi Arbogast Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Alex City police investigating shooting on J Street Alex City father charged with murder of 4-month-old Crash claims the life of Camp Hill man Alex City woman arrested after allegedly introducing drugs at jail Alex City resident arrested in multi-county chase Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 80° Cloudy80° / 69° 12 PM 80° 1 PM 82° 2 PM 82° 3 PM 82° 4 PM 82° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.