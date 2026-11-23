Featured Top Story Hackneyville ISO rating improves Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Nov 23, 2026 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hackneyville fire district residents should see a decrease in their homeowner’s insurance premiums.Hackneyville Volunteer Fire Department chief Quinn Smith said after the most recent International Organization for Standardization inspection the local fire department received a new rating of 5. Hackneyville Volunteer Fire Department chief Quinn Smith has worked with his team to improve the town’s ISO rating. File / TPI × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm$>:E9 D2:5 2 G2C:6EJ @7 D>2== E9:?8D H6?E :?E@ E96 56A2CE>6?E 8@:?8 7C@> 2 e C2E:?8 E@ 2 d]k^AmkAm“(6 92G6 925 36EE6C C6DA@?D6 E:>6D[” 96 D2:5] “%92E :D E96 3:886DE E9:?8 E92E 92D C62==J[ C62==J 96=A65 FD] (6’G6 FA52E65 2 =@E @7 @FC EC2:?:?8 D46?2C:@D 2?5 E9:?8D E92E H6 EC2:? @?] (6 8@E 2 4@FA=6 @7 >@C6 A6@A=6 :?G@=G65 E92E 24EF2==J 2C6 WEC2:?65 2EX u:C6 `[ u:C6 a]”k^AmkAmp?@E96C E9:?8 E92E 96=A65 :?4C62D6 E96 C2E:?8 H2D E92E >@C6 A6@A=6 92G6 C6DA@?565 E@ 42==D[ $>:E9 D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 x$~ :?DA64E:@?D 2C6 32D65 @? EC2:?:?8[ C6DA@?D6 E:>6D[ EJA6D @7 42==D[ ECF4< 42A23:=:E:6D[ 9J5C2?E AC6DDFC6 2?5 >F=E:A=6 @E96C 2DA64ED E92E 2C6 6G2=F2E65 E@ D4@C6 2 56A2CE>6?E[ 2 w'us u2463@@< A@DE DE2E65]k^AmkAm“pD 72C 2D @FC 9J5C2?ED 2?5 DEF77 =:<6 E92E[ :E DE2J65 E96 D2>6[” $>:E9 D2:5] “%6DE:?8 AF>A DE2J65 E96 D2>6]”k^AmkAmx? @C56C E@ 4@?E:?F6 C646:G:?8 36EE6C D4@C6D[ 96 D2:5 :E H@F=5 C6BF:C6 >@C6 A6@A=6]k^AmkAm“%@ 86E E@ 2 c[ x H@F=5 =@G6 E@ 92G6 >@C6 A6@A=6 @? @FC C@DE6C[ >@C6 G@=F?E66CD[ >@C6 A6@A=6 2G2:=23=6 5FC:?8 E96 52JE:>6[” $>:E9 D2:5] “%92E’D @?6 @7 @FC 5@H?72==D :D E96 52JE:>6 A@CE:@?]”k^AmkAmw2G:?8 BF2=:7:65 G@=F?E66CD H:== 2=D@ 96=A :>AC@G6 E96 x$~ D4@C6]k^AmkAm“p?J <:?5 @7 EC2:?:?8 E92E H6 42? 86E @FED:56 @7 H92E H6 ?@C>2==J 5@ 36?67:ED FD 2?5 H@F=5 96=A 86E @FC ?F>36CD 5@H? 2 =:EE=6 >@C6[” 96 D2:5]k^AmkAm~?6 4C:E6C:2 E92E :D 2=D@ 4@?D:56C65 :D 42== G@=F>6]k^AmkAm“(6 5@?’E 92G6 2 C62= 9F86 42== G@=F>6[” $>:E9 D2:5] “%92E 36?67:ED FD :? @?6 H2J[ 3FE 9FCED FD :? 2?@E96C H2J]”k^AmkAmw6 D2:5 E96 x$~ D6?5D E96 ?6H C2E:?8 E@ 2== :?DFC2?46 286?4:6D :? E96 4@G6C286 2C62[ 3FE 9@>6@H?6CD ?665 E@ 36 AC@24E:G6 2?5 42== E96:C :?DFC2?46 42CC:6CD E@ 6?DFC6 E96J C646:G6 E96 =@H6C AC6>:F>]k^AmkAm“%96 3:886DE E9:?8 C6D:56?ED 92G6 E@ 5@ :D 42== E96:C :?DFC2?46 4@>A2?:6D 2?5 D2J ‘w6J[ @FC =:EE=6 G@=F?E66C 56A2CE>6?E’D 5@:?8 8@@5] %96J’G6 8@E 8@@5 ?F>36CD[’” $>:E9 D2:5] “v@:?8 7C@> 2 e E@ 2 d 24EF2==J >2<6D 2 DF3DE2?E:2= 5:776C6?46 @? :?DFC2?46]”k^AmkAmw6 D2:5 9@>6@H?6C AC6>:F>D >2J @?=J 5C@A 2 76H 9F?5C65 5@==2CD 2 J62C]k^AmkAm“xE >2J 36 S`__[ :E >2J 36 Sa__[” $>:E9 D2:5] “qFE @FE 96C6 H6’C6 CFC2=[ D@ E96 A@G6CEJ C2E6’D AC6EEJ 9:89] u@C E92E S`__ E@ Sa__ 492?86 @? :?DFC2?46 :D 2 3:8 562= 7@C 7@=<D @FE 96C6]”k^AmkAmw6 D2:5 E96 w'us H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ ECJ E@ :>AC@G6]k^AmkAm“(6 2C6 DE:== ECJ:?8 6G6CJ 52J[” $>:E9 D2:5] “%92E’D 2== J@F 42? 5@]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Iso Rating Hackneyville Volunteer Fire Department Homeowner's Insurance Fire Department Training Response Time Insurance Premium Volunteer Firefighters Rural Community Fire Safety Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Alex City woman, man arrested on rape, sexual abuse charges Dadeville man arrested on drug charges ACPD, JGPD & TCSO police reports Nov. 2-10 Town thanks HBS for hard work Water rates may increase in most area towns Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 66° Cloudy67° / 50° 3 PM 66° 4 PM 65° 5 PM 62° 6 PM 60° 7 PM 58° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.