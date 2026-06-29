With this summer being spent completing school consolidation before the 2026-2027 school year begins, Alexander City Schools maintenance director Mark Simmons said upgrades to the old high school are moving along.
“At the old Benjamin Russell (High School), everything’s going good,” Simmons told the ACS Board of Education Thursday night. “All the painting is pretty much done.”
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values 105 to 109 through Tuesday.
* WHERE...Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Clay,
Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo,
Montgomery, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Talladega, and Tallapoosa
Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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