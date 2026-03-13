Featured Kidney awareness event grows Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Mar 13, 2026 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mardi Gras: Lace Up for Life – Kidney Awareness Event, held March 7, grew bigger in one year than founder Kenyatta Simmons could have imagined.“About 128 people showed up,” Simmons said. “Last year there were 65 in attendance - it almost doubled.” Buy Now Several people were honored during the Mardi Gras: Lace Up for Life – Kidney Awareness Event held this past weekend. Submitted / TPI × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm$:>>@?D’ 52?46 DEF5:@[ %96 $EF5:@ pCED[ 9@DE65 E96 6G6?E 2=@?8 H:E9 cu@FCp46D 2?5 { 2?5 q s6D:8?D]k^AmkAm%96 6G6?E 9@?@C65 7:G6 A6@A=6 H9@> $:>>@?D 42==65 “<:5?6J H2CC:@CD]” $96 D2:5 7@FC H6C6 <:5?6J C64:A:6?ED 2?5 @?6 H2D 2 5@?@C]k^AmkAm$:>>@?D H2D :>AC6DD65 H:E9 E96 DE@CJ @7 E96 5@?@C]k^AmkAmz6==J (9:D?2?5[ 2 =625 A2DE@C 2E !2DD:@? r9FC49 :? p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ 5@?2E65 2 <:5?6J E@ 2 7C:6?5]k^AmkAm“$96 82G6 96C 36DE 7C:6?5[ {:?52[ 2 <:5?6J[” $:>>@?D D2:5] “{:?52’D 72>:=J 92D 2 9:DE@CJ @7 <:5?6J AC@3=6>D]”k^AmkAm$:>>@?D D2:5 H96? (9:D?2?5 DA@<6 E@ E96 2EE6?566D[ D96 H2?E65 E@ 6IAC6DD E96 :>A@CE2?46 @7 8:G:?8 2 =:G:?8 <:5?6J]k^AmkAm“(96? x 2D<65 96C H9J D96 82G6 2 <:5?6J[ z6==J D2:5 ‘%96 3:3=6 D2JD E@ 8:G6 @7 J@FCD6=7[’” $:>>@?D D2:5]k^AmkAmp7E6C 8F6DE DA62<6C 2?5 C68:DE6C65 ?FCD6 z:>36C=6J $:>>@?D\$A6?46 255C6DD65 E96 2EE6?566D[ $:>>@?D D2:5 E96 8C@FA 925 7F? H:E9 2 be_ A9@E@ 3@@E9[ 7@==@H65 3J 52?4:?8 2?5 5:??6C]k^AmkAm$:>>@?D :D A2DD:@?2E6 23@FE <:5?6J 2H2C6?6DD 3642FD6 :? a_aa D96 H2D 5:28?@D65 H:E9 $E286 d 49C@?:4 <:5?6J 5:D62D6] x? @?=J EH@ J62CD[ D96 C646:G65 2 <:5?6J EC2?DA=2?E]k^AmkAm}@H E92E D96 92D 2 ?6H <:5?6J 2?5 2 ?6H =62D6 @? =:76[ $:>>@?D H2?ED E@ 96=A DFAA@CE @E96CD H9@ >2J 36 8@:?8 E9C@F89 E96 D2>6 E9:?8]k^AmkAm{2DE J62C[ 6I24E=J @?6 J62C 2?5 52J 27E6C C646:G:?8 96C EC2?DA=2?E[ $:>>@?D 9@DE65 96C 7:CDE 6G6?E E@ DFAA@CE E9@D6 :? E96 D2>6 D:EF2E:@? 2?5 AC@>@E6 EC2?DA=2?E 2H2C6?6DD]k^AmkAmq642FD6 |2C49 :D z:5?6J pH2C6?6DD |@?E9[ D96 H2?E65 E96 =@42= 6G6?E E@ 36 96=5 :? |2C49]k^AmkAm“|2C49 `aE9 :D }2E:@?2= z:5?6J s2J[” $:>>@?D D2:5] “{6E’D D66 9@H >2?J A6@A=6 H62C 8C66? E92E 52J]”k^AmkAm$96 D2:5 E9@D6 H62C:?8 8C66? E92E 52J :? DFAA@CE 4@F=5 A@DE A:4EFC6D @? D@4:2= >65:2]k^AmkAmpD H6== 2D @H?:?8 %96 $EF5:@ pCED[ $:>>@?D :D E96 5:C64E@C @7 2DD6DD>6?E 2?5 244@F?E23:=:EJ 7@C p=6I2?56C r:EJ $49@@=D]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kidney Awareness Kidney Disease Organ Donation Organ Transplant Kidney Transplant Awareness Event Community Support Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular 2 Alex City residents arrested for trafficking Russell case bound over to grand jury New Site residents pull together to save neighbor’s life River Bank and Trust makes Forbes list 6 from Camp Hill arrested on drug charges Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 57° 70° / 34° 9 PM 54° 10 PM 52° 11 PM 50° 12 AM 49° 1 AM 49° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.