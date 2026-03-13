Mardi Gras: Lace Up for Life – Kidney Awareness Event, held March 7, grew bigger in one year than founder Kenyatta Simmons could have imagined.

“About 128 people showed up,” Simmons said. “Last year there were 65 in attendance - it almost doubled.”

031126 mardi gras ball.jpg
Buy Now

Several people were honored during the Mardi Gras: Lace Up for Life – Kidney Awareness Event held this past weekend.