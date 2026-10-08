A tropical storm watch was officially issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday morning in preparation for Hurricane Isaias, which is expected to hit landfall sometime Friday.

Isaias was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane and is currently located over the Southwestern Gulf, according to NWS forecast team representative Jim Westland who hosted a webinar briefing Thursday morning.

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