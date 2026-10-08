A normal traffic stop last week turned into four drug arrests.

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BLOCKER

On Wednesday, Sept. 30 a Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Ford Fusion being driven by Jessica N. Partridge, 33, of Opelika, with Zackery Cade Sargent, 27, of Jackson’s Gap, as a passenger.

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CARTER
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PARTRIDGE
100726 drug arrests Z. SARGENT.jpg
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SARGENT