Longtime educator Ellen Martin was officially sworn in to serve a five-year term on the Alexander City Board of Education Tuesday night.

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Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes Jr. right, congratulates Ellen Marin on being the newest member of the ACS board of education.

Martin was selected by the Alexander City City Council last month to fill the position left open due to Brett Pritchard’s term on the board ending May 30.