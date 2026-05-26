Featured New BOE member takes oath Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email May 26, 2026 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Longtime educator Ellen Martin was officially sworn in to serve a five-year term on the Alexander City Board of Education Tuesday night. Buy Now Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes Jr. right, congratulates Ellen Marin on being the newest member of the ACS board of education. Gwen Bishop / TPI Martin was selected by the Alexander City City Council last month to fill the position left open due to Brett Pritchard’s term on the board ending May 30. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm|2CE:? C625 2 D6G6?\A2CE @2E9 @7 @77:46] w6C E6C> 368:?D yF?6 `]k^AmkAm%96 3@2C5 2=D@ C62AA@:?E65 p52> (256 2D AC6D:56?E 2?5 sC] r92?E6 #F77:? 2D G:46 AC6D:56?E 7@C E96 FA4@>:?8 J62C]k^AmkAmq6?;2>:? #FDD6== w:89 $49@@= AC:?4:A2= $92??@? q6?67:6=5 3C@F89E D6G6? {tp! 8C25F2E6D E@ 36 7@C>2==J C64@8?:K65 367@C6 E96 3@2C5]k^AmkAm{tp! 8C25F2E6D 2C6 5F2= 6?C@==65 2E q#w$ 2?5 r6?EC2= p=232>2 r@>>F?:EJ r@==686 2?5 86?6C2==J 8C25F2E6 7C@> rprr H:E9 2? 2DD@4:2E6D 568C66 367@C6 @77:4:2==J 8C25F2E:?8 7C@> 9:89 D49@@=]k^AmkAm“%9:D :D 2 AC@8C2> H96C6 DEF56?ED 368:? :? E96 DF>>6C @7 E96:C 6:89E9 8C256 J62C 2?5 E96J 24EF2==J 5@ 2== E96 H@C< ?66565 E@ 4@>A=6E6 2? 2DD@4:2E6VD 568C66 AC:@C E@ 8C25F2E:?8 7C@> 9:89 D49@@=[” q6?67:6=5 D2:5] “(6 925 `_ @7 E9@D6 DEF56?ED H9@ H6C6 E96C6 =2DE H66< H96? rprr 925 8C25F2E:@? =2DE H66<]”k^AmkAmw6 D2:5 E9:D H2D E96 =2C86DE ?F>36C @7 {tp! 8C25F2E6D q#w$ 92D 925 D:?46 E96 AC@8C2> 3682? D:I J62CD 28@]k^AmkAm“%9:D :D A2CE @7 2 D6?:@C 4=2DD E92E D6E 2 C64@C5 7@C ?@E @?=J p! BF2=:7J:?8 6I2>D D4@C6D[ 3FE 2=D@ D49@=2CD9:A 2H2C5:?8[” q6?67:6=5 D2:5] “%9:D 8C@FA 42>6 :? ;FDE 2 =:EE=6 F?56C E9C66 S`b]a >:==:@? W:? D49@=2CD9:ADX H9:49 92D ?6G6C 366? 5@?6 367@C6 2E q6?;2>:? #FDD6== w:89 $49@@=] (6VC6 6IEC6>6=J AC@F5 @7 E9:D 8C@FA @7 D6?:@CD]” k^AmkAm(256 E@=5 E96 DEF56?ED 96 H2D AC@F5 @7 E96>]k^AmkAm“*@F’C6 >2<:?8 p=6I r:EJ AC@F5[” 96 D2:5] “x 2> D@ AC@F5 @7 J@F 2== 2?5 x 5@?VE >62? E92E =:89E962CE65] xEVD 92C5 E@ :>28:?6 2 8C@FA @7 J@F?8 25F=ED E92E 92G6 2=C625J 8C25F2E65 7C@> 4@>>F?:EJ 4@==686 367@C6 J@FC 9:89 D49@@= 8C25F2E:@?]”k^AmkAmx? @E96C 3FD:?6DD[ E96 3@2C5ik^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 7:G6 @G6C?:89E 7:6=5 EC:A C6BF6DED]k^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 E96 pAC:= 7:?2?4:2= C6A@CE]k^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 2== A6CD@??6= C64@>>6?52E:@?D]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ellen Martin Alexander City Board Of Education Benjamin Russell High School Leap Graduates Scholarships Oath Of Office Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Alex City man arrested for trafficking marijuana City working to calm algae bloom Benjamin Russell graduation to be held inside ACPD and TCSO police reports May 12-18 Residents in Jackson’s Gap without water for 3 days Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 76° Cloudy76° / 69° 10 AM 77° 11 AM 80° 12 PM 82° 1 PM 82° 2 PM 82° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.