Featured Top Story City working to calm algae bloom Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email May 24, 2026 May 24, 2026 Updated 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mother Nature is throwing everything she has at Alexander City, but city crews aren’t going down without a fight.On Wednesday, Alexander City Mayor Mike Densmore said he noticed his tea didn’t taste right and following that is day-in, day-out work getting the chemicals right in the water. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“(6 ;FDE 7:==65 E96 =2<6 FA 282:? … 2?JE9:?8 E92E H2D @? E96 D9@C6=:?6 :D =2J:?8 E96C6 2?5 564@>A@D65[” s6?D>@C6 D2:5] “%96? E96 5C@F89E H6 925 6?23=65 E96 2=826 E@ 4@?E:?F6 E@ 8C@H]”k^Am kAmw6 D2:5 H2E6C D6CG:46D 5:C64E@C {J?? |:==6C 2?5 9:D DE277 92G6 366? H@C<:?8 H:E9 H2E6C 6IA6CED 7C@> pF3FC? &?:G6CD:EJ]k^AmkAm“(6VC6 W4964<:?8 =6G6=DX >F=E:A=6 E:>6D 2 52J H:E9 E96 8C@FA 5@H? 2E pF3FC?[” s6?D>@C6 D2:5] “~FC 8C@FA 5@H? 2E E96 Wp52>D (2E6CX %C62E>6?E u24:=:EJ :D 5@:?8 2 8@@5 ;@3]”k^AmkAm%96 4:EJ 3682? E6DE:?8 E96 H2E6C 2D D@@? 2D :E C62=:K65 E96 H2E6C H2D @77 (65?6D52J] (9:=6 E96 2=826 4@F?E H2D ?@E 2E 2 52?86C@FD =6G6=[ E96 4C6H 3682? 492?8:?8 E96 496>:42=D E@ =@H6C E96 2>@F?E @7 2=826 :? E96 H2E6C]k^AmkAm“%96 H2E6C :D D276 E@ 5C:?<[ 3FE E96 2=826 3=@@> :D 92AA6?:?8[ 2?5 H6 ?665 |@E96C }2EFC6 E@ D6?5 FD D@>6 >@C6 C2:? @? 2 C68F=2C 32D:D[” s6?D>@C6 D2:5] “x? E96 >62?E:>6[ :EVD ?@E D@>6E9:?8 H6VC6 A=62D65 H:E9[ 3FE E96C6 2C6 H2JD J@F 42? >:E:82E6 E96 E2DE6 @7 E96 H2E6C]”k^AmkAmw6 C64@>>6?565 7:=E6C:?8 E2A H2E6C] qC2?5D DF49 2D qC:E2[ !FC 2?5 +6C@ (2E6C 42? 36 AFC492D65 =@42==J[ 96 D2:5]k^AmkAmx7 E96 H2E6C :D 36:?8 FD65 ;FDE 7@C 5C:?<:?8[ s6?D>@C6 D2:5 3@E9 |:==6C 2?5 E96 pF3FC? 4C6H DF886DE65 255:?8 96C3D @C DA:46D DF49 2D >:?E @C 4=@G6[ D=:46D @7 4:ECFD 7CF:ED @C 6G6? H2E6C>6=@? @C 4F4F>36C E@ >2D< E96 E2DE6]k^AmkAm“(6 925 E96 pF3FC? 8FJ @? E96 A9@?6[ 2?5 96 D2:5[ ‘(6==[ J629[ A6AA6C>:?E :D 2 >2D<6C[’” s6?D>@C6 D2:5] “w6 D2:5 :EVD ?@E 8@:?8 E@ E2<6 WE96 D>6==X 2H2J[ 3FE :EV== 96=A >2D< :E]”k^AmkAm(9:=6 E96 >2J@C D2:5 p=6I r:EJ :D 3=6DD65 E@ 92G6 2 H2E6C D@FC46 DF49 2D {2<6 |2CE:?[ E96 4:EJ DE:== 92D E@ 7:89E H:E9 ?2EFC6 E@ FD6 E96 ?2EFC2= C6D@FC46]k^AmkAm“(6VG6 8@E 2 3=6DD:?8 :? E9:D 2>2K:?8 724:=:EJ 42==65 {2<6 |2CE:?[” s6?D>@C6 D2:5] “xE 92AA6?D E@ 36 @?6 @7 E96 4=62?6DE =2<6D :? E96 $@FE962DE[ :7 ?@E E96 4=62?6DE =2<6 :? E96 $@FE962DE] $@ H6VC6 3=6DD65 E@ 92G6 DF49 2 H@?56C7F= 8:7E[ 3FE E96C6 2C6 E:>6D H6 92G6 E@ AFE FA H:E9 |@E96C }2EFC6VD EC:4<D DF49 2D DF?=:89E >66E:?8 2=826 DA@C6D[ H9:49 E6?5D E@ 2=E6C E96 E2DE6 @7 E96 H2E6C]”k^AmkAmp=E9@F89 E96 >2J@C 92D ?@ E:>6 7C2>6 7@C H96? E96 @5@C 7C@> E96 2=826 H:== 36 8@?6[ 96 D2:5 |:==6C 2?5 9:D 4C6H H:== 36 H@C<:?8 H:E9 E96 496>:42= =6G6=D E9C@F89@FE E96 52J F?E:= E96 D>6== :D 8@?6]k^AmkAm“xV> D@CCJ 23@FE :E 3FE H6 5@?VE <?@H H96? H6VC6 8@:?8 E@ 86E 2 8@@5[ 4@?D:DE6?E EJA6 @7 C2:?72==[” s6?D>@C6 D2:5]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Algae Bloom Water Treatment Drinking Water Lake Martin Water Quality Municipal Water Public Health Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Alex City man arrested for trafficking marijuana Carleton wins election, District 4 heads to runoff Benjamin Russell graduation to be held inside City working to calm algae bloom Bridge replacement complete over Wind Creek Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 79° Partly Cloudy79° / 71° 2 PM 78° 3 PM 78° 4 PM 77° 5 PM 74° 6 PM 74° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.