Bridge replacement complete over Wind Creek May 21, 2026 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Alabama Department of Transportation has finished work to replace the Highway 50 bridge over Wind Creek in Tallapoosa County. The $3.4 million crossing upgrade began in mid-2024. It is located 2 miles east of the Martin Dam Hydroelectric Plant. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmrC6HD D9:7E65 EC277:4 7C@> E96 @C:8:?2= `hda 3C:586 @?E@ E96 ?6H DECF4EFC6 :? ~4E@36C a_ad]k^AmkAm%96 4@?EC24E@C E96? 56>@=:D965 E96 7@C>6C DA2? 2?5 C6>@G65 E96 @=5 9:89H2J @? E96 @?6\92=7 >:=6 AC@;64E @G6C E96 =2DE 76H >@?E9D]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alabama Department Of Transportation Highway 50 Wind Creek Bridge Replacement Martin Dam Hydroelectric Plant Infrastructure Upgrade Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Alex City man dies in wreck Carleton wins election, District 4 heads to runoff Question of Stephens building ownership still unanswered ACPD and TCSO police reports May 4-14 Local lawyer arrested for shoplifting from Home Depot Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 69° Cloudy83° / 68° 3 AM 69° 4 AM 69° 5 AM 69° 6 AM 69° 7 AM 70° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.