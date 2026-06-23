Featured Newest nonprofit opens in Alexander City Lizi Arbogast Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Jun 23, 2026 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Anyone who has been a caregiver knows how daunting it can sometimes be.While you’re happy to take care of your loved one, sometimes you need a break. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?mp?5 E92E’D 6I24E=J H92E ~FC !=246 #6DA:E6[ E96 ?6H6DE ?@?AC@7:E :? p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ 42? AC@G:56]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?m~FC !=246 #6DA:E6 96=5 :ED 8C2?5 @A6?:?8 2?5 C:33@? 4FEE:?8 46C6>@?J @? %9FCD52J >@C?:?8 2E $E] y2>6D tA:D4@A2= r9FC49[ H9:49 9@DED E96 8C@FA 7C@> `_ib_ 2]>] E@ aib_ A]>] 6G6CJ %F6D52J 2?5 %9FCD52J 7@C 56>6?E:2 2?5 !2C<:?D@?’D A2E:6?ED]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“(6 2C6 ?@E 2 >65:42= 724:=:EJ[ 3FE H6 8:G6 42C68:G6CD 2 3C62< :7 E96J 92G6 2 72>:=J >6>36C[ 2 DA@FD6 @C 2 A2C6?E E92E 92D 56>6?E:2 @C !2C<:?D@?’D[” ~FC !=246 #6DA:E6 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C y6??:76C r2C=:D=6 D2:5] “tG6CJ b_ >:?FE6D[ H6 492?86 24E:G:E:6D 2?5 H6 AC@G:56 E96> =F?49 2D H6==]”k^DA2?mk^Am Buy Now Submitted / TPI The patients and volunteers of Our Place Respite play a game during the grand opening on Thursday morning. kAmkDA2?mr2C=:D=6 :D E96 @?=J A2:5 6>A=@J66 @7 E96 ?@?AC@7:E @C82?:K2E:@?[ H9:49 :D CF? 3J 2 3@2C5 @7 5:C64E@CD 2?5 7F6=65 3J G@=F?E66C DFAA@CE]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m'@=F?E66CD 2?5 A2E:6?ED :?E6C>:?8=6 H:E9 6249 @E96C[ 2?5 6G6CJ@?6 H62CD 2 ?2>6 E28 D@ ?@ @?6 766=D D:?8=65 @FE 2D 2 A2E:6?E]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mt249 %F6D52J 2?5 %9FCD52J[ E96 @C82?:K2E:@? AC@G:56D 4@7766 2?5 5@?FED 7@C D@4:2= E:>6 7@==@H65 3J 2? 6I6C4:D6 24E:G:EJ[ H9:49 42? 36 DEC6E496D[ J@82 @C =:89E 24E:G:E:6D] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“(6 2=D@ 5@ 92?5\6J6 4@@C5:?2E:@?j H6 5@ 4C@DD 3@5J[” r2C=:D=6 D2:5] “%96? H6 5@ @FC H9:E63@2C5 24E:G:E:6D 7@C 23@FE b_ >:?FE6D[ E96? H6 5@ =F?49]”k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%96 H9:E63@2C5 24E:G:E:6D <66A E96 >:?5 24E:G2E65] sFC:?8 %9FCD52J’D H9:E63@2C5 D6DD:@?[ r2C=:D=6 H2D 2D<:?8 A2E:6?ED 2?5 G@=F?E66CD E@ 9@==6C @FE :562D 23@FE 525D :? 9@?@C @7 u2E96C’D s2J]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“(6 FDF2==J A=2J A@@= ?@@5=6 G@==6J32== 27E6C 6G6CJ3@5J 62ED[” r2C=:D=6 D2:5] “%96? H6 5@ 82>6D[ H6 5@ 2CED 2?5 4C27ED[ 2?5 367@C6 J@F <?@H :E[ :E’D aib_ A]>]”k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m~FC !=246 #6DA:E6 :D @?6 492AE6C @7 fd =@42E:@?D 2C@F?5 E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D] %96 ?@?AC@7:E 7@C>65 :? |@?E8@>6CJ[ 2?5 p=6I2?56C r:EJ’D 492AE6C H2D }@] f`]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ E@ 86E :?G@=G65 @C E@ G@=F?E66C[ G:D:E E96 u2463@@< A286 @C 42== bbc\gee\ge`_]k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Follow Lizi Arbogast Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Alex City police investigating shooting on J Street Alex City father charged with murder of 4-month-old Crash claims the life of Camp Hill man Alex City woman arrested after allegedly introducing drugs at jail Alex City resident arrested in multi-county chase Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 82° Partly Cloudy83° / 69° 5 PM 82° 6 PM 81° 7 PM 79° 8 PM 75° 9 PM 72° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.