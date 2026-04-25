Featured One vote does count Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Apr 25, 2026 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In making his campaign rounds, State Sen. Jay Hovey didn’t miss the newest batch of voters — high school seniors. Buy Now State Sen. Jay Hovey made a stop on his campaign trail to speak with Horseshoe Bend School seniors Friday morning. Gwen Bishop / TPI Last Friday, Hovey visited two schools in Tallapoosa County, Horseshoe Bend School and Edward Bell Career Tech Center. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmw6 2=D@ D6?E E96> 2H2J H:E9 :>A@CE2?E =:76 =6DD@?D — E96 :>A@CE2?46 @7 G@E:?8[ 86EE:?8 :?G@=G65 2?5 92G:?8 @=56C A6@A=6 :? E96:C =:G6D]k^AmkAm“x H@? 3J @?6 G@E6[” w@G6J E@=5 E96 wq$ D6?:@CD] “%92E H2D 2 =:76 =6DD@? 2?5 :EVD 366? D@CE @7 2 ;@<6] tG6CJ3@5J H2?ED E@ 4=2:> E@ 36 E92E @?6 G@E6]”k^AmkAmw6 D2:5 H9:=6 7C:6?5D[ 72>:=J 2?5 6G6? DEC2?86CD ECJ E@ 4=2:> E92E @?6 G@E6[ 96 D2:5 :7 2?J @7 E96 b_ @C >@C6 A6@A=6 E92E 92G6 4=2:>65 E96 @?6 G@E6 925?’E G@E65[ 9:D DE@CJ H@F=5 92G6 366? 5:776C6?E]k^AmkAm“x 3C:?8 E92E FA 3642FD6 :EVD :>A@CE2?E E@ 9:89=:89E E96 :>A24E E92E @?6 D:>A=6 G@E6 42? >2<6[” w@G6J D2:5] “xE H2D 2 C62= H@C=5 6I2>A=6 @7 E96:C 4:G:4 6?8286>6?E 24EF2==J >62?:?8 D@>6E9:?8 E2?8:3=J]”k^AmkAmw6 =6E E96 D6?:@CD <?@H E92E 6G6? :7 E96J 5:5?’E 92G6 4=62C A=2?D 7@C E96:C 7FEFC6[ :E H@F=5 36 ~z] w@G6J E@=5 E96> 96 92D 2 9@CE:4F=EFC6 568C66[ 2?5 E96? DA6?E E:>6 :? C62= 6DE2E6 367@C6 364@>:?8 2 32?<6C]k^AmkAm“z66A J@FC 6J6D @A6?[ <66A J@FC 9625 @? E96 DH:G6= 7@C @AA@CEF?:EJ[ 2?5 J@F ;FDE ?6G6C <?@H H96C6 E92EVD 8@:?8 E@ 4@>6[” 96 D2:5] “x H2D =F4<J 6?@F89 E@ 92G6 D@>6 8C62E >6?E@CD H9@ D2H A@E6?E:2= 2?5 G2C:@FD EC2:ED[ 2?5 H96? @AA@CEF?:EJ 2C@D6[ x ;FDE >256 2 DE6A]”k^AmkAm|F49 =:<6 w@G6J’D AC@76DD:@?2= 42C66C[ 96 925 ?@ :?E6?E:@?D @7 364@>:?8 2 A@=:E:4:2?]k^AmkAm“q6:?8 :? A@=:E:4D H2D?VE @? >J G:D:@? 3@2C5] x H2D?VE 8@:?8 E@ 36 2 D6?2E@C[” 96 D2:5] “%96 H:==:?8?6DD E@ D6CG6 2?5 36 96=A7F=[ ;FDE 36 2 AC@5F4E:G6 >6>36C @7 D@4:6EJ[ AFE >6 :? A@D:E:@?D H96C6 x 8@E :?G@=G65]”k^AmkAmw@G6J D2:5 5FC:?8 9:D E:>6 2D 2 C62= 6DE2E6 286?E[ 96 8@E :?G@=G65 :? E96 z:H2?:D r=F3 2?5 492>36C @7 4@>>6C46 3642FD6 9:D 3@DD 2E E96 E:>6 E@=5 9:> E@ 86E :?G@=G65]k^AmkAm“(6 925 =:EE=6 8C@FAD @7 G@=F?E66CD :? 3@E9 @7 E9@D6 @C82?:K2E:@?D E92E 96 6?4@FC2865 >6 E@ 86E :?G@=G65 H:E9[” 96 D2:5] “qJ 5@:?8 D@[ :E @A6?65 FA 2?@E96C 5@@C]”k^AmkAmw@G6J D2:5 9:D z:H2?:D >6>36CD9:A :D H92E 8@E 9:> :?G@=G65 :? A@=:E:4D 3642FD6 2 >6>36C H2D CF??:?8 7@C pF3FC? r:EJ r@F?4:= 7@C 9:D 5:DEC:4E 2?5 5:5?’E C62==J H2?E 9:> 2D E96:C C6AC6D6?E2E:G6] pE ad[ 96 564:565 E@ CF? 7@C 4@F?4:=]k^AmkAm“x H@F=5 6?4@FC286 J@F 8FJD[ 2D J@F DE2CE E@ C@== :?E@ J@FC ?6IE A92D6[ >2<6 2 A@:?E E@ 7:?5 2 H2J E@ 86E A=F8865 :?[ 92?8 @FE[ 62E =F?49 H:E9 @=56C A6@A=6 E92E J@F 42? =62C? 7C@>[” 96 D2:5] “%96C6VD 2 8@@5 BF@E6 E92E x H@?VE 86E C:89E[ 3FE DFCC@F?5 J@FCD6=7 H:E9 A6@A=6 J@F D66 >@G:?8 E96 5:C64E:@? J@F H2?E E@ 36 :?] p?5 2 =@E @7 E:>6D E92E’D @=56C[ :?7=F6?E:2= A6@A=6]”k^AmkAmw@G6J 92D 2? @AA@?6?E :? E96 FA4@>:?8 #6AF3=:42? AC:>2CJ[ s@F8 r2??@?] !C:>2C:6D H:== 36 96=5 |2J `h]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jay Hovey Voting Civic Engagement High School Seniors Life Lessons Mentorship Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Russell Lands legend Ben Russell dies All clear after bullet found inside Horseshoe Bend School Ten Commandments law passes ACPD and TCSO police reports March 30-April 15 Morgan makes his impact felt at A-Day Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 75° Partly Cloudy75° / 63° 3 PM 74° 4 PM 75° 5 PM 76° 6 PM 74° 7 PM 71° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.