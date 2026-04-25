In making his campaign rounds, State Sen. Jay Hovey didn’t miss the newest batch of voters — high school seniors.

041826 jay hovey hbs.jpg
Buy Now

State Sen. Jay Hovey made a stop on his campaign trail to speak with Horseshoe Bend School seniors Friday morning.

Last Friday, Hovey visited two schools in Tallapoosa County, Horseshoe Bend School and Edward Bell Career Tech Center.

Tags

Recommended for you