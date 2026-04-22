All clear after bullet found inside Horseshoe Bend School Sarah Chase Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Apr 22, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Investigation finds no threat at Horseshoe Bend School after bullet discovered inside school. kolonko - stock.adobe.com A .22 caliber bullet was found inside of Horseshoe Bend School on Wednesday morning, according to Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Casey Davis. Davis said the bullet was found on the floor inside the school and after thorough investigation, there does not appear to be anything more to the situation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hbs Bullet .22 Caliber Bullet Horseshoe Bend School Tallapoosa County Schools School Safety Investigation Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Follow Sarah Chase Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular BOE member to be selected next week Hwy. 63 set to reopen by end of summer All clear after bullet found inside Horseshoe Bend School Morgan makes his impact felt at A-Day Ten Commandments law passes Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 80° 81° / 53° 5 PM 80° 6 PM 79° 7 PM 75° 8 PM 67° 9 PM 64° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.