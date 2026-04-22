No threat at Horseshoe Bend School
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Investigation finds no threat at Horseshoe Bend School after bullet discovered inside school.

A .22 caliber bullet was found inside of Horseshoe Bend School on Wednesday morning, according to Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Casey Davis. 

Davis said the bullet was found on the floor inside the school and after thorough investigation, there does not appear to be anything more to the situation. 